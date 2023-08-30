Latest Details On CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation, All Out Plans Changing, More

A new report rounds up the latest around the CM Punk & Jack Perry altercation at All In, how it changed All Out plans and more. Fightful Select has posted a report with some details around the situation. The report notes that Ricky Starks was discussed for a match against Punk at All Out for the “real” World Championship that would have probably been the main event. There’s no word on the match’s status as of now, considering Punk has been suspended after the All In altercation.

The report notes that Starks does not appear to be at Dynamite from what they’ve heard. As previously reported, Punk is not at Dynamite and was at in Las Vegas yesterday to attend the Cauliflower Alley Club’s awards banquet, where he accepted the Iron Mike Mazurki Award.

The report notes that Brody King was “very heated” about the altercation, though they have not been able to confirm reports that King punched an object. It was also noted that reports of an interaction between Punk and Miro backstage, which happened in the trainer’s room where the two talked about if they had a problem and taking things outside, was largely done in jest and that Punk was under the impression he was on good terms with Miro.

The report also notes that they have not confirmed the reports of an argument between Tony Khan and Punk during the evening.