CM Punk & Young Bucks Reportedly Involved In Backstage Altercation After AEW All Out Media Scrum

CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out media scrum reportedly led to an altercation between himself and the Young Bucks. As reported last night, Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the executive vice presidents over the report in July alleging that some backstage believed Cabana’s contract was nearly not renewed as a result of Punk and Cabana’s personal issues. Punk alleged that the EVPs were the people who leaked that information, saying they were “irresponsible” and “should’ve f**king known better,” and took shots at Page by calling him an “empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business” who went into business for himself during Page and Punk’s feud leading into Double or Nothing.

Punk’s comments reportedly earned him a ton of heat and according to Bryan Alvarez in the this morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it also led to the altercation backstage. Alvarez noted that the point in which a security guard can be seen running from the media scrum was due to the altercation. He said multiple sources confirmed the altercation between Punk and the Bucks, though he added he didn’t know everything that happened nor who else was there.

It was noted that Tony Khan, who was in the scrum for its entirety, was not aware of the situation (described by Dave Meltzer as a “melee”) until after it was done.

There’s no word as of now what the reaction from Khan was to the situation, how serious the incident was or what the company will do about the situation from here. Khan did say during the media scrum about the tension backstage in the company (per Fightful):