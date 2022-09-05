Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments

CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the AEW EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, though he didn’t mention them by name) in his comments during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, and those comments may have set off a firestorm backstage.

Fightful Select reports talent backstage told them that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were “extremely pissed off” backstage after Punk’s comments about them, which included saying they “spread lies,” and that one talent backstage claimed the three of them were threatening to leave AEW. Punk apparently has a lot of heat on him now after his comments.

They went on to note that the Bucks and Omega were scheduled to be part of the media scrum, but that an “adjustment” was made. They also report that while they are cognizant of a possible work, talent that they were in contact with were under the impression that this whole thing is real and not part of some elaborate work.