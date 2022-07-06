Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.

According to the outlet, there were many people who assumed that Cabana’s lack of a renewal was due to his issues with CM Punk. However, that changed when the Dark Order got the focus taken off of them and stable members Alan Angels and Stu Grayson did not get their contracts renewed. Cabana is an exceptionally popular figured backstage, both due to his work in and out of AEW. Several members of the roster are said to have expressed their displeasure over the possibility of Cabana being cut and spoke up for him, and after that he did end up working ROH Supercard of Honor.

According to the site, sources say Cabana is almost never at AEW TV. His last match for AEW was a tag loss alongside Angels to The Butcher And The Blade on the March 8th episode of AEW Dark. Most believed around mid-April that Cabana had been re-signed to be part of the ROH roster, though he is still currently showing on the AEW roster page.