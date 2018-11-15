Various News: CM Punk On What it Would Take For Him to Return to Wrestling, New Day Spread Positivity In Streets Of New York; X-Pac Wishes Matt Bloom A Happy Birthday

– CM Punk was making an appearance at Chicago’s WGN Morning News show, and was asked what it would take for him to return to wrestling. His response was…

.@pattomasulo: What would it take to get you back in wrestling? CM Punk: "A time machine" He's gonna get to play the GRAND PRIZE GAME! Jealous! #WGNPrimeTime — Kevin Kellam (@Kevkellam) November 15, 2018

– New Day were in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and decided to step out of the car to spread some positivity in the streets of New York.

In the middle of their #CarpoolKaraoke sesh, The New Day guys decided to hit the streets of New York to spread some positive vibes! cc: @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @appletv Full episode: https://t.co/DOZR8fVVCB pic.twitter.com/hEdk84XiT7 — Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) November 13, 2018

– Sean Waltman posted on Twitter to wish WWE Performance Center Head Trainer and former X-factor member Matt Bloom a happy birthday…