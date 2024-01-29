CM Punk Reportedly Suffers Torn Triceps, Wrestlemania Match Not Happening

PWInsider reports that CM Punk has suffered a torn triceps and will no longer be wrestling at this year’s Wrestlemania. Punk is expected to be out of action for 4-6 months after surgery for recovery and physical therapy.

Punk suffered the injury during the Royal Rumble. The website speculates it happened when taking a DDT from Drew McIntyre, but that’s unconfirmed. He rolled out of the ring clutching his left arm after it happened.

If this headline sounds familiar to you, that’s because Punk previously tore his right triceps during his time in AEW. That was the injury that happened at All Out 2022, just before the subsequent brawl and suspension. So it’s the same injury, but different arm.

The Rumble was only Punk’s third match since returning to WWE, after two live event matches with Dominik Mysterio.

WWE had been building to a match with Seth Rollins at Wrestemania and it remains unknown how they will change their direction.