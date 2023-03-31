Cody Rhodes Hasn’t Personally Seen Any Changes In WWE Since WrestleMania 38 Return

WWE has seen some big changes over the last 12 months, but they aren’t something that Cody Rhodes has particularly notice. Rhodes, who returned at last year’s PPV and was out of action for a good portion of 2022 before returning at the the Royal Rumble, recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times for an interview. During the conversation, he was asked whether he’s noticed any differences between his return last year and the road to WrestleMania 39.

“Not for me, personally,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “Because of who I returned as, I have a grasp on it. The American Nightmare, the name sounds wild and ridiculous, but it’s not so much performative as much as I know who I am. There has been a trust placed in me by WWE. That may be the highest honor in all of this.:

He continued, “For me, I haven’t noticed. I kind of chuckle when I see, I have friends in the media, ‘Such and such, this is changing, this sale might happen, this might happen.’ Being on the ground and seeing it, we just have great shows and fans seem really happy and we’ve been on this road to WrestleMania and it’s been very consistent. Nothing, personally, has changed for me or made it difficult in terms of…maybe it is, and I just don’t see it. I’ve been able to start how I did coming back at WrestleMania, especially the Raw after Mania, and I feel it was heading towards one spot and that’s the main event of this WrestleMania.”

Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at WrestleMania 39 night two.