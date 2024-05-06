Cody Rhodes Wonders How JD McDonagh Can Be Athletic With A Head That Big

Cody Rhodes has some questions about the physics surrounding JD McDonagh’s head. In an interview with Fightful), Cody spoke about how McDonagh is able to do athletic things while still having a head that is, in Cody’s words, ‘abnormal’.

He said: “I’m so glad that other people are talking about it. Because it was abnormal and to me he’s such a super athlete. What shocks me about his athleticism is how he is able to balance the head on his body. You gotta do a lot of stuff and that headbutt, which you saw a lot more of in NXT, which is obviously you’ll see more on the main roster, too. That headbutt’s deadly. Samoan level headbutt by JD.“