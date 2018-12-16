Quantcast

 

Cody Thanks Fans in ROH Farewell Post on Twitter

December 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
cody rhodes ROH

– Cody took to Twitter to thank the fans as he departs Ring of Honor following his match at ROH Final Battle. You can see Cody’s post below, in which he express appreciation to ROH’s Joe Koff and Greg Gilleland, as well as the crew and fans.

Cody lost to Jay Lethal on Friday at Final Battle, which was his final appearance for the company.

