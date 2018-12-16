wrestling / News
Cody Thanks Fans in ROH Farewell Post on Twitter
December 16, 2018
– Cody took to Twitter to thank the fans as he departs Ring of Honor following his match at ROH Final Battle. You can see Cody’s post below, in which he express appreciation to ROH’s Joe Koff and Greg Gilleland, as well as the crew and fans.
Cody lost to Jay Lethal on Friday at Final Battle, which was his final appearance for the company.
Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to a wonderfully talented locker-room. Thank you to an outstanding crew/production top-to-bottom. Thank you Joe Koff & Greg Gilleland. Thank you ROH, I needed “shelter from the storm” & you gave me a home the past 2 years. Beautiful experience pic.twitter.com/MLWBRAKIQd
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 16, 2018