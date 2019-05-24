Cody and Young Bucks Discuss PAC’s AEW Status, Double or Nothing Match Cancellation

– During their panel at Starrcast, Cody and the Young Bucks discussed their relationship with PAC and his AEW status. As you likely recall, PAC was set set to face Adam Page at Double or Nothing but that match was pulled from Double or Nothing last weekend. It was reported yesterday that AEW has no issue with PAC personally and during their panel, Cody and the Bucks seemed to reinforce that.

Talking about the match being pulled and a PAC vs. Page match from WrestlePro being released online, Cody said (per Fightful), “Instead of not giving (the fans) anything, we wanted you to at least have the match and that’s why we put it out for free. I wouldn’t say that Pac is out of AEW, by any means. I also wouldn’t put any heavy stock into the amount of speculation that was around the whole thing. Our media is unregulated, so they can just say anything. It’s ongoing, we want it to work out. We mentioned the UK pay-per-view and we want Pac in AEW. I wouldn’t put stock into what you heard.”

Nick Jackson of the Bucks added, “We’re close to him. We’re still talking to with him and hopefully, everything works out and he’s wrestling full-time for us.”