wrestling / News
Combo Tickets Now On Sale For NXT Worlds Collide and WWE Money in the Bank
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that combo tickets are on sale for both NXT Worlds Collide and WWE Money in the Bank on June 7. The NXT event will feature AAA talent, the first combined show after WWE acquired AAA. Worlds Collide happens at 11:30 AM PT, while Money in the Bank happens at 3:30 PM PT.
WWE TAKES OVER LOS ANGELES ON JUNE 7 WITH TWO CAN’T-MISS EVENTS!
WORLDS COLLIDE – KIA FORUM – 11:30AM PT
WITNESS YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS ALONGSIDE THE STARS OF AAA!
MONEY IN THE BANK – INTUIT DOME – 3:30PM PT
BE THERE LIVE TO EXPERIENCE JOHN CENA’S FINAL MONEY IN THE BANK PREMIUM LIVE EVENT!
BUY TWO-EVENT COMBO TICKETS NOW
