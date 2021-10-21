Complete Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All Event Released

– The complete Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event has been released on YouTube on its official channel. The event features Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman, against EC3.

The show also features William (Bill Carr), John Skyler, Jake Logan, Fodder, Matt Taven, Jamie Stanley, Gentleman Jervis, 2 point 0, and the reclamation of Westin Blake. You can check out the full video below: