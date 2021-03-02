Hey kids! It’s the Championship Edition of Ring of Honor Wrestling! Two big championship matches for ROH’s longest running titles. Should be a hoot, so let’s get right to it.

Cook’s ROH Championship Edition Review 2.26.21

We open with a video hyping the Rush vs. Shane Taylor match coming up later tonight. Kinda reminiscient of the old TNA videos back in the day.

Rush, Dragon Lee & Bestia del Ring discuss business backstage. They will humiliate their oposition with the steel chair. Kenny King suggests that Rush can beat Shane Taylor without the chair. Amy Rose says that they better use that chair! Rush tells King that the group is about pure humiliation. Kenny seems to be having second thoughts about this whole thing.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to Ring of Honor Wrestling. Rush defends the ROH World Championship tonight against Shane Taylor! First, Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal will defend the tag team titles against Kenny King & Dragon Lee with Pure Rules in effect.

Lee & King talk about why they’re going to win tonight, then Lethal & Gresham explain that Lee & King are actually going to have to wrestle tonight.

Ian & Caprice are on commentary as usual.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Pure Rules Match: Dragon Lee & Kenny King (w/Amy Rose) vs. Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham: Lee is 5-1 against Gresham in previous matches, but has yet to face him in a Pure Rules tag team match. Not the most professional of handshakes from the LFI bunch. Gresham & Dragon Lee start. Lots of chatting going on between these four. Gresham keeps going to the hammerlock, and Lee goes to the ropes. Apparently each team gets three rope breaks, I feel like things would be more fair if each wrestler got three. Maybe it’s just me. Nice little wrestling sequence here. Lee knows more English than he lets on in promos. Kenny wants a tag, and eventually he gets one. Kenny wants some of Big Swole, and apparently that means Jay Lethal and not the AEW female wrestler. Lethal goes for the figure four, but Kenny gets out of it. Kenny uses the second rope break on Lethal’s second figure four attempt. LFI not too bothered, as they’re dancing around and having a big ol’ time. Lee & Lethal going at it now, Lee with a punch, which draws a warning! Lethal knocked outside, Lee with the dive! Lethal sen t back in the ring as we go to commercial.

During the break, King landed some big moves on Lethal’s back, including a Tiger Driver. King tries to go up top, Lethal goes after the knee, and dragon screws King off the top rope! Gresham & Lee tag in and they’re forearming each other like crazy. Gresham with the dropkick and the Muta pose. Lee holds Gresham, Gresham ducks the King kick, then dragon screws him on the ropes! Back to Lee & Gresham, Gresham stomps the arm and locks in La Magistral for two! King breaks up the count, which counts as LFI’s final rope break. Pesky rules! Lee still nearly gets three on Gresham a couple of times with some big moves. Brainbuster by King, incineration by Lee gets two! Lethal breaks it up, which counts as a rope break still. Amy Rose checks on King on the outside, Lethal wipes her out on a dive! Ref’s back is turned, Lee knocks Gresham out with a punch, and there’s the three count! History has been made!

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag Team Champions: Dragon Lee & Kenny King (14:12 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

LFI adds more gold to their collection in a solid rasslin match. It went a little too quick at times and didn’t allow the viewer to absorb everything, but still good work from the folks involved.

Ian hopes they’re proud of themselves, and I’d say they certainly look like they are. I just wish Lethal would focus on his matches instead of hitting on the women of Ring of Honor. Has the man no scruples?

Shane Taylor talks about how the ROH Champion is supposed to be at the front of the line of innovation & progress, and supposed to be among the best in the world. However, there’s a stigma about ROH. Nobody like him is supposed to compete for the championship. Not just that he’s an African-American male, but he also speaks up on social issues. He tells the truth, which makes people nervous & scared. ROH can’t relate to his struggle, so they think that the people can’t relate either. Apparently they’re wrong, since the fans that are part of the ROH Experience voted him to be the #1 contender. What he does resonates with the people. The people are ready to see a new ROH World Champion, one that can deliver night in & night out like Danielson, Joe & McGuinness used to. Rush is physical & brutal, which Taylor is comfortable with. Rush can’t intimidate him. He’ll hit harder & match his physicality & intensity. He’s the uncrowned champion, and he’ll make it official tonight.

Kenny King joins Ian & Caprice on commentary. In case you aren’t aware, Kenny, Caprice, & Shane Taylor were part of a group called The Rebellion back in 2016-17. Rhett Titus was also involved. They lost a match where the losing group had to split up, so there was never that formal breakup of the group.

ROH World Championship Match: Shane Taylor (w/Soldiers of Savagery) vs. Champion Rush: King talks about how Shane was his & Caprice’s little brother, and he’s earned this opportunity tonight, but it’s business. Taylor of course with a significant weight advantage over Rush. Rush kicks away the handshake attempt. He gets an early advantage before Taylor runs him over, but pops right back up. Only to get popped down. Things have been taken outside, Taylor tosses Rush into the barricade & delivers a big forearm. Into the SAND REINFORCED BARRICADE again, another big ol’ shot. Draping DDT from the apron to the floor on Rush as we go to commercial.

Rush coming back now, and it’s Taylor tossed into the barricade. He found the door, and smashes Taylor’s head with it repeatedly! Todd Sinclair talks some smack, Rush tosses Taylor into the barricade again. Now he’s got cables! Whips Taylor with them, and chokes away! Rush obviously trying to get himself disqualified, but Sinclair’s not having any of it. Rush whispers some sweet nothings to the camera, then rolls Taylor back into the ring. Big shots in the corner. Drives Taylor down, sets him up with a little kick, and poses prior to the commercial.

We’re back and now they’re exchanging shots in the corner. Taylor with a big knee to Rush’s skull, Rush responds, then runs into a big clothesline for two. Sit-out powerbomb gets two. Rush fights back, hits a shining wizard for two. Guillotine legdrop gets two. Sets Taylor up on the ropes again, hits the double stomp for two! Taylor’s back up, and they exchange strikes. On their knees and exchanging chops! Rush with the headbutt and both men are down. Back up, more strikes! Headbutts by Taylor lead to the Marcus Garvey driver & a one count! Rush back up, suplexes Taylor into the corner and both men are down again. Now Rush is ready, and he stomps Taylor down in the corner, he goes across the ring, and that dummy Sinclair got in the way! He always does that! Rush looks down on Todd while Bestia del Ring makes his way to the ring with the aforementioned steel chair. Kenny is not having any of this on commentary, and makes his way down to the ring! Kenny giving Rush the business now. Sets Rush up for the chair shot…nah, he hits Shane instead! It was all a swerve, Kenny was just setting these fools up! Superman punch by Rush sends Taylor into the corner, and there’s the bull’s horns! There’s the three count!

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Rush (18:14 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

Everybody thought Kenny King was going to go against his faction? Nah. Poor Shane Taylor got hosed by these LFI boys. Our commentators couldn’t be more disheartened by this turn of events, but something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Mr. Taylor.

Next week: Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle in Pure Rules, and a #1 Contenders Match with Jay Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Matt Taven & EC3. What title? Doesn’t say!