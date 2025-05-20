Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! The road to Saturday Night’s Main Event sees Jey Uso take on Bron Breakker tonight just before he defends the World Championship against Logan Paul this Saturday. The road to Money in the Bank is going to see two qualifying matches tonight. The road to the eventual split of A-Town Down Under continues via Sheamus matches. Finally, the never-ending road of the Judgment Day takes a pit stop for AJ Styles & Penta. It should be a good time!

In case you missed it over the weekend, make sure you check out this year’s tribute to the great Larry Csonka, where we look back at Larry’s reviews of some of John Cena’s best matches. It’s my favorite article to do every year, as we get to read back some classic writing from a classic palomino. There’s a pretty darn good chance that it’s the only reason 411 keeps me around at this point.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 5.19.25

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

We’re in Greenville, South Carolina! Horsemen Country! I got four fingers in the air! We throw it to last week, when Sami Zayn, CM Punk & Jey Uso decided to combine against Paul Heyman’s alliance of Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.

Rollins, Breakker & Heyman are WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING! AJ Styles is WALKING! Penta is WALKING! The Judgment Day are WALKING!

Logan Paul’s music hits! He’ll be facing Jey Uso on Saturday Night’s Main Event. At least his theme song isn’t the worst. Logan welcomes us to the show. It’s a fact that he’ll beat Jey this Saturday, and he’ll return next Monday on Raw as World Champion. Greenville doesn’t like it, but he doesn’t care. Logan lists off some Jey Uso facts, but doesn’t want the Yeet. Fans wanna Yeet, and Logan goes off his rocker. Logan won a singles title much faster than Jey, Jey can’t handle the stress of being champion, is overlooking Logan Paul, who has knocked Jey out three times. He’ll do it again this Saturday and become World Heavyweight Champion.

Gunther’s music hits! The Ring General makes his way to the ring. The fans tell Gunther that he tapped out. Logan seems very confident he can beat the guy that beat Gunther for his championship. Gunther assumes that means Logan thinks he’s better than him. Confidence is what drives us in life. Those people should show Logan more respect than they do. He’s a self-made social media megastar! He built a digital empire! There’s things Gunther can learn from Logan. Logan says Gunther’s smart. Gunther’s social media needs some help, Logan’s understanding of marketing would help. Logan Paul as World Champion would be great for business. Logan gives Gunther respect for knowing business. To Gunther, everything here is very personal. Beating Jey Uso for the World Championship is personal to him. If Logan takes that away from him, Gunther will feel personally disrespected. Logan can ask Pat McAfee how he feels about people that show him disrespect. Pat at least showed some heart, Logan has none. Gunther promises to eat Logan alive and walks off. Logan asks if Gunther is walking away while Gunther walks away…meanwhile, Jey Uso pops up behind Logan and hits a superkick! Jey says he’ll see Logan on Saturday, and he’ll see Gunther in Phoenix.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are our hosts at ringside. The Highlight of the Night features IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley defeating Roxanne Perez & Giulia last week. Giulia informed Roxanne there is no “we” afterward, then signed with SmackDown on Friday night.

Earlier today, Roxanne signed an official Raw contract with Adam Pearce. She & Giulia will be apart for at least a little while.

We flash back to June 28, 2024’s SmackDown, when Josh Hart & Tyrese Haliburton had some cross words with each other. They’ll be meeting in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals this week, and Haliburton will be joining us later tonight.

Jey happens upon Paul Heyman backstage. Paul wants to give Jey some facts rooted in wisdom. Everyone says he stabbed CM Punk & Roman Reigns in the back. He negotiated tonight’s match to be non-title because Bron’s not interested in his championship. Jey, Logan or Gunther could be the short term plan for the World Chapionship, but the long term plan is Seth Rollins. Paul’s last piece of advice for Jey is to avoid the coffee. Cole agrees.

AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh: AJ & JD start us off and tieup into the corner. AJ sends JD into the corner, chops him, then runs into JD’s boot in the corner before recovering with a back body drop. JD with a northern lights throw into an armbar. Headlock, off the ropes, JD avoids the dropkick the first time but not the second! Tag to Penta, big kick to JD’s arm. He calls for a Sacrifice, but Finn comes in and breaks it up. Backbreakers to Finn & JD, both men end up outside for dives from AJ & Penta! We go to commercial!

During the break, Carlito hit a cheapshot on Penta and now JD has control. Finn tags in with a stomp, JD tags back in with a hilo. Penta gets placed up top, Finn tags in and goes for the mask. Tag to JD, he goes for a back suplex off the middle rope but Penta reverses with a crossbody! Finn blocks the tag to AJ and takes over on Penta. Vertical suplex gets two on Penta. Finn with a chinlock. Penta kicks Finn, avoids the cheapshot and hits a sling blade on Finn. Tag to AJ! Strikes and a clothesline to Finn, then a sliding dropkick. Finn rakes the eyes, but AJ goes for the Calf Crusher! JD breaks it up with a splash (that hits Finn) and gets hit with a flapjack for two! AJ hits the Phenomenon on JD on the floor! I haven’t seen AJ use that move in years! Carlito bounces AJ off the ringpost as we go to commercial!

AJ fights out of a chinlock, but ends up in a double clothesline with Finn. Penta & JD tag in, crossbody by Penta. Clotheslines, rana by Penta. JD goes for the headstand in the corner but Penta hits the superkick. Finn taken out on the apron, then a C4 by Penta to JD. Finn up top, misses the double stomp. Penta with some kicks including an enziguri. Sacrifice to Finn, but Finn rolls through the Penta Driver and rolls him up for two. Sling blade by Finn. Finn runs into a Penta superkick. Penta up top, but Carlito knocks him off. Doesn’t matter, it’s time for everyone to dive! Dives from AJ & JD, then Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer on the floor! EL GRANDE AMERICANO is in the audience! He headbutts Penta from behind! Penta gets rolled back in and Finn hits the Coup de Grace for three!

Winners: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (11:02 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****

Even with a couple of commercial breaks that was awesome stuff from everyone involved. I didn’t even mind the gaga with Carlito & Americano, it fit in well with where the story’s going. I wouldn’t mind seeing these guys in matches with each other for the next couple of months.

Cathy Kelly is with IYO SKY and asks her about Money in the Bank and how the winner will be going after her. IYO is ready for anybody, then Becky Lynch walks up and points out that IYO has never beaten her. She’ll have no problem putting down another champion.

Seth Rollins interrupts Logan’s phone call with his brother to give him a pep talk of sorts. Jey Uso is getting hurt tonight. He won’t be 100%, which means the odds will be in Logan’s favor. If Logan can get past Jey & Gunther, Seth will be waiting on the other side, and Logan will know who to thank if he has that title on his shoulder. Maybe they’ll run it back from WM a couple of years ago, this time with the title on the line. Kofi Kingston & A-Town Down Under are seen conversing in the background as Logan ponders.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya: Becky gets tossed outside by Roxanne, Natalya rolls her up for two. Natalya gets tripped by Becky and sent into the barricade. Becky & Roxanne face off in the ring. Roxanne & Becky with some chain wrestling leading to them going for submissions, no obvious advantage here. Roxanne finally gets a crossface before Natalya breaks it up. Natalya suplexes Becky twice, then locks in the surfboard. Natalya releases, goes for a Sharpshooter, Becky reverses into a Disarmer, Roxanne with a rana. Roxanne sent into the corner, Natalya blocks a Manhandle Slam, knocks Becky down and boots Roxanne. Becky & Natalya at it now, Becky slides outside so Roxanne can roll back in. Natalya dives into Becky, then Roxanne dives into both as we go to commercial.

The MITB briefcases are shown hanging as we return to Roxanne hitting both her opponents in opposite corners. Becky runs into Natalya, Roxanne hits a headscissor gimmick that Natalya clotheslines both on. The double Sharpshooter fails and Roxanne sets them up for a Perfect 10 moonsault for two. Roxanne rolls through the Manhandle Slam and rolls Becky up for two. Becky blocks Pop Rox and hits that Manhandle Slam for two. Natalya tries to score a quick fall but can’t. Natalya & Becky exchange strikes, then clotheslines on the ropes. Roxanne hits a Pop Rox into a German suplex for two. Shots exchanged between Becky & Roxanne. Roxanne hits the northern lights throw on Becky, then goes up top, Becky blocks and follows her up. Natalya with the Liger Bomb on Becky for two. Natalya follows Roxanne up top, hits the superplex for two. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Roxanne! Becky bulldogs Natalya out of it. Discus clothesline from Natalya to Becky, goes for the Sharpshooter on Roxanne again, gets Becky in as well but they’re right next to the ropes. Becky gets out, Roxanne doesn’t, but Becky comes back in and hits the manhandle slam on Natalya! Lyra Valkyria pulls Becky out! She bounces Becky off the post, Becky bounces her off the barricade. Becky tries to get back in but Lyra pulls her out. That leads to Pop Rox on Natalya and a three count!

Winner: Roxanne Perez (11:31 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

The finish was very similar to the first match, with the face/heel roles reversed…other than that I don’t have too many gripes here. Good idea having Roxanne win, who I continue to be convinced is one of the future tentpoles of WWE’s women’s roster.

Jey Uso Is back in the locker room with the World Championship & Sami Zayn. Sami promises to take care of Seth & Bron on Saturday. He has Jey’s back, and they do the handshake.

Kairi Sane is in another locker room shadow kicking. Zoey Stark is taping her wrists in the hall. Rhea Ripley is putting her jacket on.

We flash back to 2012 in Greenville, where Michael Cole main evented Raw against John Cena. Pat breaks down Cole’s leg tattoo and the look of disgust on Charles Robinson’s face as Cena doused Cole with Jim Ross’s barbecue sauce. I must say that I’m pretty happy that I don’t remember any of this. Drinking helps sometimes, folks!

Adam Pearce says that Akira Tozawa can wrestle Rusev next week. Chad Gable asserts that Rusev will end Tozawa’s career just like Otis’s. Chad tells Adam that he wants MITB slots for himself & Ivy Nile. The New Day walk in to talk about their match next week with the Creeds & War Raiders. Chad says it smells like a midlife crisis in here. I mean, probably, but I’ve seen little evidence of Adam Pearce’s midlife crisis on television.

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory): Grayson with a headlock early on, shoulderblock goes nowhere for Sheamus, but he drives Grayson into the corner. Sheamus with a top wristlock. Grayson with a go-behind, Sheamus into a headlock of his own. He starts throwing Grayson around the ring, then clotheslines him over the top rope. We’re told Austin is entertained by all this. He provides the distraction so Grayson can toss Sheamus off the post & announce desk. A neckbreaker on the floor leads to a commercial.

We return to the fans chanting for Austin Theory. Waller elbows Sheamus in the corner, then a chop. Sheamus stops selling as Waller hits more chops, then lands some of his own. Waller with a modified up and over into double stomp in the corner, he goes outside, rolls in and hits a flatliner for two. Waller walks the middle rope, jumps into a Sheamus knee. Theory may have inadvertently distracted Waller on that one. Powerslam by Sheamus. Sheamus with a cravate, he raises it over his shoulder and throws Waller across the ring. Fishhook camel clutch by Sheamus, then a forearm knocks him on the apron as they get back up. Waller goes for the 10 Beats of the Ballon, but Sheamus lifts him up and drops him neck first on the top rope in the White Noise position. That looked painful & awkward. Waller tries to head back to the locker room instead of taking the 10 Beats, but Theory blocks Waller and Sheamus ends up hitting the beats. Brogue Kick gets the three count on Waller.

Winner: Sheamus (8:44 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

I’ll be honest, I’ve had a tough time caring about A-Town Down Under for awhile, which might have something to do with all their promos airing on commercial. They do seem to be getting over with the live crowds that are watching all of this stuff, and the match was fine, so good for them. Can’t say I’m a fan of Theory repping Interstate 75 on his jacket though, that’s one of the worst roads in America. Y’all who drive it know what I’m talking about

Cole & McAfee make a bet on the Eastern Conference Finals where they’ll dress like each other for an episode of Raw. Earlier today, Cole & McAfee talked to Tyrese Haliburton about his new playable character in WWE 2K25. Tyrese doesn’t seem to be in the business of giving the Knicks bulletin board material, so this is your basic sports talk radio interview. Tyrese does pick Jey Uso over Logan Paul on Saturday.

Cole & McAfee run down the Saturday Night’s Main Event card. They don’t mention this, but I’ll be providing the live coverage right here on 411mania.com! I’m also doing the Battleground coverage on Sunday, so it’ll be a busy weekend for your humble correspondent. Somewhere, Thomas Hall is laughing at my thinking that three shows in three days qualifies as “busy”.

Cathy Kelly asks Gunther if his game plan is different heading into his upcoming title shot. Seth Rollins walks up and tells Gunther that he liked his title run. Gunther was a pretty good champ! For a visionary, Seth is short-sighted. He’s not the long game, Gunther is the future. Seth thought he would show Gunther some courtesy, but tells him Gunther will be treated like everyone else if he becomes champion. He’ll make himself a target! Gunther is eagerly awaiting it.

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark: Listen to those high-pitched squeals for Mami! There might be high pitched squeals emanating from my house for Kairi as well, I can’t confirm or deny that. Quick nearfalls early. Rhea suplexes Kairi, Zoey with a dropkick to Rhea. Rhea shoulderblocks Zoey down. Dropkick by Rhea. Kairi jumps on Rhea, Rhea tosses her off then runs into her boot. Headscissor from Kairi to Rhea, Kairi gets hit by a missile dropkick from Zoey, but Zoey seems to have injured her knee on the move. The doctors come in to check on Zoey as Cole’s putting this over as a serious deal. It definitely looked rough. We look at the briefcases as we go to commercial.

We return to Rhea dominating Kairi, she catches the Pirate Princess for a fallaway slam for two. Cole says the fear is that Zoey has re-injured a knee that’s kept her out of action for months in the past. Rhea locks in her reverse Sharpshooter, Kari flips Rhea into the corner, hits her and goes up top. Rhea meets her with a dropkick and that gets two! Jeez, that looked brutal too. Rhea goes for Riptide, Kairi slips out, sends Rhea into the corner and hits a sliding clothesline. Kairi goes for the Insane Elbow, that meets Rhea’s boot! They exchange shots on the mat. Rhea hits the headbutt, then the Riptide gets three!

Winner: Rhea Ripley (7:15 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/4

Things unfortunately didn’t go as planned here due to Zoey’s injury, poor girl seems snakebitten with the injuries. Zoey is on that Dakota Kai/Tegan Nox career track where injuries kill any momentum they build up. It’s a shame. I’m guessing the result of the match didn’t change, but Rhea & Kairi had to take a different route to get there.

Next week: Akira Tozawa vs Rusev! Rusev has some words for Tozawa. He admires his courage, but Tozawa needs to be fixed. Who is Tozawa to challenge the son of thunder? Tozawa’s ego might get him cheered, but his arrogance will get him slaughtered. After Rusev taps Tozawa, he will forgive his stupidity and forget his existence.

Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman are WALKING! Jey Uso is WALKING!

Backstage, Finn arrives in the Judgment Day clubhouse with Roxanne Perez. She’s the newest member of the group, to the shock of the members other than Finn. Finn talks about how Dominik Mysterio wanted to add a member, and he finally came up with the right addition. Finn says that Liv Morgan will appreciate it, because now Roxanne can watch her & Raquel Rodriguez’s backs. Roxanne says she’s trying to find her place and appreciates what they’ve done on Raw. She has gifts! She presents Dominik Mysterio with a box of chicken tendies and Carlito with a bag of apples. They seem more accepting of the situation now. Raquel is not impressed, and tells Finn that Liv will hear about this. Finn can’t wait! I, for one, think that Roxanne Perez is a tremendous addition to any group and Raquel & Liv have nothing to worry about. That’s just me.

Next week: Tozawa vs. Rusev! New Day vs. Creeds vs. War Raiders!

Non-Title Match: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman): Time to yeet! Jey hits the first shots but Bron takes over and shoulderblocks him in the corner. Jey fights back, up and over into a punch from Jey. Jey clotheslines Bron over the top. Jey with the tope suicida on Bron! We go to commercial.

Bron with a headlock on Jey, off the ropes leads to a fast Breakkerline. Bron mounts Jey and punches away over by the ropes. Jey goes up to the middle rope, Bron catches and slams for two. Bron tosses Jey over his head. Bron calls Jey a bum, which leads to some punches. Jey sends Bron down to the corner, hits an enziguri. Butt smash in the corner gets two for Jey. RVD spin kick sends Bron outside, Jey tries the dive, Bron catches him and throws him around ringside. Bron has Jey on the announce desk, he jumps onto him and ends up sliding over the table to the floor as we go to commercial.

Bron’s talking smack as we return. Jey with a big slap. Bron responds, tries a powerbomb, which leads to a strike exchange. Bron breaks it up with a knee. Jey with a popup Samoan Drop! That’ll get two. Bron got some air on that one. Jey goes up top but Bron follows him. Jey blocks the superplex, headbutts Bron off, but Bron jumps back up and hits the Frankenbreakker for two! Bron puts the straps down, off the ropes, runs right into a superkick. Cover gets two for Jey. The fans seem to be looking at something happening in the crowd. Paul gets on the apron for the distraction. Bron gets the chair and gets it kicked into his face by Jey. Paul grabs Jey’s foot on another dive attempt, which might be for the best honestly. Paul takes his jacket off and backs away, even bowing up! Sure enough, Seth Rollins attacks from behind and the bell rings.

Winner: Jey Uso (10:20 shown via disqualification)

Match Rating: ***

As much as people like to bag on Jey’s in-ring performance, I thought he looked good here. I’m sure it helps when you have a crazy athlete like Bron in there to work with, but Jey’s presentation is working for me. One has to wonder how long it’ll be until Bron’s not settling for “non-title matches”.

Back in the ring, it’s two on one. Sami Zayn’s music plays! He jumps on the apron and faces off with Seth & Bron. The fans chant for CM Punk, and LIKE MUSSOLINI, Punk marches down the entranceway. The fans sing “Cult of Personality”, Punk & Sami look at each other, get in the ring and go after Seth & Bron! Sami gets tossed over the barricade, Seth & Bron follow him, but Punk’s joined the party too! All four fight to the back of the arena, Jey looks at them and here’s Logan Paul with another sucker punch. The live event has ended.

If you’re wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As the Fabulous One Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.