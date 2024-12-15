Cook’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 12.14.24 Review  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the grand return of one of WWE’s greatest traditions dating back to the Rock n’ Wrestling Era: Saturday Night’s Main Event! WWE is going old school with the return of this show, bringing back Jesse “The Body” Ventura for commentary and several WWE Legends to make guest appearances. 411mania is going old school by having one of their oldest writers review the event. It’ll be good times!

Live from the New York skyline! Joe Tessitore is introducing us to Saturday Night’s Main Event!

We see a cool video package of previous SNME happenings, then get kicked to Obsession. PYRO & BALLYHOO!

Cody Rhodes steps off of his bus. Kevin Owens walks around. Liv Morgan & Iyo Sky walk around backstage.

Jesse Ventura makes his entrance! The Body is back! Joe is there with him. Jesse is excited about the match with Cody & Kevin Owens. He feels that Cody could be a one legged man in an ass kicking contest.

We get a Pat McAfee entrance since he’ll be joining Michael Cole at ringside. Talk about a bait & switch, I’d rather hear Jesse talking about this in ring action than that goofball.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre: Drew takes control right away while the fans chant “Sami Uso”. Sami hits a ten punch in the corner and sends Drew outside. Sami hits a springboard moonsault on the outside. Drew catches Sami on a dive and throws him on top of the announce table and we go to commercial.

We’re back live and Drew is on the offensive with chops in the corner. Michael & Pat plug Netflix. Sami kicks Drew, double axehandle takes Drew down. Drew misses in the corner, but blocks the Helluva kick. Drew hits a spinebuster for two. Sitout powerbomb gets two for Drew. Drew lifts Sami up into a Samoan drop position, Sami reverses into a sunset flip powerbomb for two. Drew blocks Sami’s moves with a Glasgow kiss. Sami hits that Blue Thunder bomb for two. HE DID THE DEAL. Drew hits that Clayborne and gets the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre (10:00 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Pretty basic match here. I wish I had something more to say here, but I do not. It was very basic stuff.

Tito Santana is at ringside! Rich Hering is also here! Jimmy Hart has his megaphone!

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky: Charles Robinson has the ref cam and the 1987 referee shirt on for this match. Iyo with a faceplant for two. Iyo hits an Asai moonsault to the floor as we go to commercial. We return and Iyo is still on the offensive. Sky hits a tope suicida onto Morgan on the floor. Back in the ring, Iyo gets a two count. Backstabber by Morgan, she hits a Codebreaker for two. Rolling Germans by Iyo get a two count. Iyo gets blocked and slips on the top rope, Liv hits a move for two. Iyo goes to the crossface. Iyo hits a Meteora in the corner. Liv blocks the moonsault, hits ObLivion for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan (9:03 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

They did they best they could with the time given. I don’t think Iyo & Liv have the best in ring chemistry with each other based off what I saw.

Rhea Ripley shows up right after the match to remind us & Liv she wants a title match.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest: Some typical three-way offense to start us off. Priest dives over the top rope and grazes Gunther as we go to commercial. We return and Priest runs into a big boot from Gunther. Gunther with a Boston Crab on Priest, which gets blocked by Balor. Priest hits some strikes on Balor. Priest walks the ropes on Gunther. Gunther blocks a move, Balor hits a sling blade on both guys. Priest powers out of a choke attempt. Balor back in, hits a shotgun dropkick in the corner. Priest hits a Razor’s Edge on Gunther, multiple finishers hit now. Gunther power bombs Priest on the steps, then powerbombs Balor in the ring to get the three count.

Winner: Gunther (11:09 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

I think Gunther still needs that dominant performance to solidify himself as a dominant world champion. We didn’t get it tonight, but there’s still time.

Joe & Jesse are back with us! Jesse is a big fan of Liv.

Women’s United States Championship Tournament Final: Michin vs. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Nevin): Cole just dropping all these TNA references early on in this match. Chelsea works MiChin over in the ropes, and Piper does some work before we go to commercial. Chelsea misses a Rough Ryder. MiChin hits a tornado DDT for two. MiChin hits a Rough Ryder of her own for two. Michin dives onto Piper Nevin on the floor. She hits Eat Defeat on Piper. Back in the ring, one more Eat Defeat gets a two count on Chelsea as she gets her foot on the ropes. Piper gets knocked off the apron, Chelsea hits the Unprettier and wins the title!

Winner: Chelsea Green (8:05 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Multiple people told me it was weird how this tournament final shifted from Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton to Chelsea Green vs. Michin. After watching this match I see what WWE was going for. Chelsea is a perfect secondary champion.

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Koko B. Ware are at ringside. Jesse has joined Michael & Pat at ringside. We get a video pumping up the main event.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Cody has that Winged Eagle Championship belt for one night only! It looks so good! Lilian Garcia out here to make the official introductions and she’s absolutely ageless. Owens takes some time on the outside to ponder things. Takes some more time. And Cody follows him. Cody might have injured his ankle early on, we’ll see how that goes. KO drops Cody on the announce table as we go to picture in picture. Kevin keeps working that leg. Cody tries to fight it off, but Kevin hits that back senton splash. Then he tells the crowd to suck it since that’s what KO grew up on. Cody takes that Dustin uppercut while going back on offense. Cody tries a superplex when we return, blocked, a senton bomb by KO gets two. Powerslam by Cody. Owens rolls outside and Jesse is marking out. Cody hits an RKO to KO on the broadcast table. Cody cutter in the ring gets two. Jesse doesn’t understand the ultra kickout game but understands the heels getting to the ropes. Some reversals lead to Charles Robinson getting knocked out. Owens hits the Stunner on Rhodes, a referee comes down but can only count two. Cody takes that referee out by accident. KO misses with a chair, Cody hits his Cutter. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes, Charles Robinson counts three!

Winner: Cody Rhodes (11:57 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

A good Cody title defense here that felt pretty fair. Eventually Kevin Owens will tell us how it wasn’t fair and I might buy into it but probably not.

So long and good night!