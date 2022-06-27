Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1989 Review  

SummerSlam ’88 featured the Mega-Powers disposing of the Mega-Bucks in the main event. Hulk Hogan & “Macho Man” Randy Savage would main event the second SummerSlam as well, but this time they’d be on different teams. The Mega-Powers had exploded in early 1989, leading to Hogan defeating Savage for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania V. Savage would continue to challenge for the championship afterward, with a new lady in his corner and a new giant for Hogan to slay.

Savage replaced Miss Elizabeth with “Sensational” Sherri. Sherri might not have graced as many pin-ups as Elizabeth did, but she wasn’t afraid to get involved on behalf of her man. As for Savage’s new friend, he was a large man that had co-starred with Hogan in “No Holds Barred”. Apparently the man known as Zeus had taken his role as Hogan’s nemesis in the movie way too seriously, and his jealousy motivated him to target Hogan in “real life”. Hogan was joined by his best buddy Brutus Beefcake, who Savage declared was a weak link.

The second edition of SummerSlam took place at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are some of the other main happenings leading into this event:

-“Ravishing” Rick Rude had defeated the Ultimate Warrior for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania V, albeit with help from Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. The Heenan Family tried to keep Warrior away from Rude the next several months, but couldn’t stop the SummerSlam showdown. Also of note: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper had begun appearing regularly on Prime Time Wrestling after Heenan had established his own show during the last half-hour of the program. Heenan’s show went away, his issue with Piper didn’t.

-It was a successful time for Heenan’s charges, as the Brain Busters defeated Demolition for the Tag Team Championship at the end of July. While Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard did have a match at SummerSlam, the championship wasn’t on the line due to the match being signed before their winning the title. That’s some good managing right there.

-Ronnie Garvin lost a match to Greg Valentine where the loser had to retire. Garvin still maintained employment with the WWF as a referee until an incident where he punched Valentine during a match. He was still on the payroll though.

-Rick Martel returned from injury in early 1989 and re-formed his Strike Force tag team with Tito Santana briefly before turning against him after their match at WrestleMania V.

-Ted DiBiase gained the Million Dollar Championship. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan gained a crown. Dusty Rhodes gained polka dots not long after signing with the company.

Cook’s WWF SummerSlam 1989 Review

Tony Schiavone is joined by Jesse “The Body” Ventura! Jesse’s mad at Tony for getting Bobby “The Brain” Heenan run off the air. So strange to see Schiavone on WWF programming, but I don’t hate it.

They’re still using the Royal Rumble theme, which I will always call the Royal Rumble theme. Wrestling clips mixed with regular people doing summer activities makes for a nice opening video.

Non-Title Match: The Hart Foundation vs. WWF Tag Team Champions The Brain Busters (w/Bobby Heenan): Tully Blanchard & Bret Hart start us off, somewhere young Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler are smiling. Hart with two arm drags & the wristlock. Arn Anderson tags in to eat some punches, but hits a drop toe hold, the Hitman reverses into a hammerlock. Slam by Hart and a tag to Jim Neidhart. Arn tries to work out of the wristlock but can’t get it out before Neidhart tags Hart. Bret works Arn over in the corner and tags Jim. Arn should be used to somebody working a left arm and isolating an opponent in their corner by this point in his career. Maybe not used to being the one in that position. He finally gets to his corner and tags Tully. Hart blocks a kick, tags in Neidhart who works Tully’s wrist. Tully’s hip toss attempt goes nowhere. The Hart Foundation continue working Tully’s wrist and keeping him from tagging. Tully’s chops have little effect, the Anvil’s shots do. Bret tags in & keeps Tully in a hammerlock. Tully finally fights out with a top wristlock, Hart builds a bridge to keep off the mat, Arn tries to help out and Bret powers them both outside. Hart & Blanchard exchange punches and Tully bails outside, Arn does a blind tag and hits Bret from behind back in the ring. Arn slams Bret but gets blocked on the pump splash attempt. The Hart Foundation clears the ring & the Brain Busters take some time to regroup. Bret brings Tully back in the ring, lands a stomp to the gut. Tag to Anvil. Tully tries a cross-body, Anvil catches him and works him over in the corner. Arn tries to help, Bret sends him outside, but Arn gets Tully out of the corner before Anvil can splash him there. Finally some offense for Arn & Tully here, and they go to work on Neidhart’s back. Tully locks in a reverse chinlock, Anvil tries to power out but Arn makes the tag and drives Anvil to the mat. Shot to the gut gets a strong kickout on two from Neidhart. Arn & Tully work Anvil over in the corner. Neidhart tries to fight back, he runs into Anderson off the ropes and both men are down. Anderson blocks the tag, but Hart knees him when he goes off the ropes! Tully pushes Jim into the tag, and Bret goes to town on him. Elbow sends Tully down, slams & clotheslines for him & Arn. Dropkick to Arn, another slam for Tully and then the forearm off the second rope. Vertical suplex gets two, Arn & Anvil come in. Bret & Tully get whipped into each other. Arn & Anvil go outside. Hart with the inverted atomic drop on Blanchard. Slingshot shoulderblock by Anvil on Tully. Anvil slams Tully, then reverse bodyslams Bret onto him while Heenan has Joey Marella distracted. Arn hits the double axehandle on Hart, Blanchard rolls on top and gets the three count!

Winners: The Brain Busters (16:23 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

Yep, a tag team match with these people involved was pretty darn fun. Who would have thought?

Mean Gene Okerlund is with Dusty Rhodes! Dusty’s got his police hat and his polka dots on, and invites the Honky Tonk Man to come and get it. He’s gonna kick his booty.

The Honky Tonk Man (w/Jimmy Hart) vs. Dusty Rhodes: Say what you will about those polka dots, but New Jersey is happy to see the Dream. Dusty does some strutting & gesticulating around the ring. Dusty backs Honky into the corner, then backdrops him. Honky avoids the elbow and goes outside. Honky goes back in, Dusty works his wrist, teases the elbow and musses the hair! Atomic drop by Dusty, then ten punches in the corner. Dusty with the wishbone, HTM rakes him in the eyes to break it. Honky with a headlock and some punches, Dusty reverses, off the ropes, Jimmy Hart tries to trip Dusty & gets chased into the ring. Honky gets the megaphone and hits Dusty in the gut for two. Jimmy with some offense of his own, and Honky goes to the chinlock. Dusty eventually powers out, but HTM hits the kitchen sink knee. Back to the chinlock. Rhodes powers out again, slams HTM but misses the elbowdrop. Honky goes back to the chinlock. Dusty takes him to the corner and shoulderblocks a couple of times, Honky with some shots but it’s time for Dusty to fight back. Some juking and jiving. Dusty misses in the corner, then gets sent into the referee. Honky with some stomps while Jimmy Hart gets the guitar. HTM holds him, Dusty ducks and Honky gets waylaid with the guitar. Dusty drops the elbow and gets the three count.

Winner: Dusty Rhodes (9:36 via pinfall)

Match Rating: *1/2

Sean Mooney goes down and interviews an obviously concussed Honky Tonk Man. Things were different back in 1989. Not really sure why Dusty needed a ref bump and a Jimmy Hart guitar shot to beat Honky Tonk, but whatevs. The action might have been a bit lacking but the charisma made up for it.

Mean Gene talks with Demolition & King Hacksaw Jim Duggan about their upcoming match with Andre the Giant and the Twin Towers. Stinkin teeth are going to be kicked in was the jist of it.

Mr. Perfect vs. The Red Rooster: Mr. Perfect has no music or entrance, but fortunately we get to hear Rooster’s banger of a bop. Some trash being talked, then some shoves. Arm drag by Perfect, then a hip toss. Fireman’s carry by Perfect, then a slap by the Rooster. Perfect goes off the ropes, Rooster picks him up for a slam & Perfect falls on top for two. Perfect stomps away, then dropkicks Rooster down. Rooster’s favoring his leg here, limping around while trying to fight back. Rooster tosses Perfect outside, Perfect hits some shots there. Back in the ring, Perfect hits the Perfectplex for three.

Winner: Mr. Perfect (3:21 via pinfall)

This thing was cut short due to Rooster’s knee injury, which ended up keeping him out several months. Since it didn’t get a chance to go anywhere we won’t rate it here.

Survivor Series will be held on November 23!

Mean Gene is with “Ravishing” Rick Rude & Bobby Heenan. Rude will prove that he is the Ultimate Intercontinental Champion, while Heenan says that Warrior will have a blue eye & a black eye tomorrow. Sadly the part with the SummerSlam sign in the background falling down is omitted here.

The Rockers & Tito Santana vs. The Fabulous Rougeaus & Rick Martel (w/Jimmy Hart & Slick): Thank goodness the rights to “All-American Boys” are still intact. Tito wants Rick at the start, but he’ll get Jacques and like it. Jacques offers the handshake. Tito refuses to follow the Code of Honor. The Rockers illegally come in to join Tito in leapfrogging Jacques, and hit a double hiptoss, a double elbowdrop, a double nipup, and then toss Tito into an on-coming Raymond & Rick. Dropkicks all around, and the Quebecois head outside to regroup. Marty Jannetty stays in the ring to face off with Jacques. Jacques jumps off the second rope into a gut punch, but gets a shot in while Marty’s back is turned. Raymond tags in, hits a savate kick before tagging Martel in. They work Marty over in the corner while Earl Hebner is occupied with Marty’s partners. Martel leaps up & over Jannetty in the corner, does a cartwheel in celebration then gets kicked down by Marty. Tag to Santana, and Martel ducks out of the ring. Raymond tags in. Headlock by Chico, er, Tito. Tito clotheslines Raymond down, then goes back to the headlock. Jacques grabs Tito’s foot, which enables Ray to hit the cheap shot. Double elbow by the Rougeaus after Jacques tags in. Now Martel wants some of Santana, and drops him neck-first on the top rope. He stomps a mudhole in Santana and nearly walks it dry. Jacques tags in and dropkicks Santana down. Tito tries to get to the Rockers’ corner, but Jacques holds him off. Rick tags back in and delivers a punch, but Tito fires back. Jacques breaks that up, and Martel delivers some shoulderblocks in the corner. Misses a charge, Tito sunset flips him for two, which leads to Rick choking away on Tito. Raymond tags in and locks in the Boston Crab, Jacques kneedrops the back of Santana’s head for two. Jacques tags in and applies an adbominal stretch. The crowd chants for Tito. Santana breaks the hold, but Martel tags in and keeps Tito from getting to his corner. Tito fires away, still can’t get that tag though. Rick gets blocked on an O’Connor Roll attempt, and the former Strike Force members exchange strikes. Jacques tags in, misses an elbow and gets cross-bodied for two. Jacques goads the Rockers into the ring, keeping Tito from making a tag. Tito with a sunset flip on Raymond for two. Raymond goes to that dreaded chinlock. Jacques tags in and hits a reverse elbow for two. Back to Raymond, who gets kneed down by Jacques after Tito ducks. Santana finally makes the tag to Shawn Michaels, and Michaels goes ham on Martel. Backdrop to Martel, shot to Raymond. Dropkick, then a vertical suplex by Michaels. Shawn goes up top, hits a fistdrop and tags in Marty. Marty is gorilla pressed onto Martel for two, Jacques elbowdrops Martel when Jannetty moves. All six are in now, Tito hits the flying forearm on Rick, sending him outside! Jimmy Hart gets knocked off the apron when Marty ducks a dropkick from Jacques. Marty rolls up Jacques, Martel clocks Marty and covers him for the three count!

Winners: The Fabulous Rougeaus & Rick Martel (14:58 via pinfall)

Match Rating ***1/2

Gotta say that this wouldn’t have been out of place on 2022 wrestling television. Maybe could have used a couple more dives to truly fit in. Tony screams about how Marty wasn’t the legal man, but it was pretty tough to keep up at that point.

Tony Schiavone narrates a recap of the issues between Ultimate Warrior & “Ravishing” Rick Rude throughout 1989.

Mean Gene is joined by Ultimate Warrior, who seems to be showing no ill effects from the attack Andre the Giant perpetrated over the weekend. Rick Rude will surrender to the gods above!

WWF Intercontinental Championship Match: “Ravishing” Rick Rude (c) (w/Bobby Heenan) vs. The Ultimate Warrior: Rude would like for the the fat, out of shape Summerslam sweathogs to keep the noise down while he takes his robe off. This has already gone longer than Warrior’s first SummerSlam match and they haven’t touched yet. Rude evades the lockup attempt twice, delivers a kick that gets nothing. Rude with some punches that don’t register, then he gets clotheslined over the top rope onto the apron. Rude goes for the sunset flip, but gets punched on the mat instead. Gorilla press! Rude sails to the floor! Warrior smashes Rude’s head into the apron, then into the timekeeper’s table. Warrior hits Rude with the belt, leading to one of the best commentary exchanges of all time:

Ventura: That’s a disqualification! Where in the hell is the referee?

Schiavone: That’s outside of the ring, Jesse!

Ventura: So what?

Schiavone: It can just be a countout here!

Ventura: What are you gonna tell me, Schiavone? You can shoot somebody outside of the ring, as long as it’s outside the ring?

Schiavone: Well, no..

Ventura: You know, you’re even dumber than Monsoon! I thought Gorilla was the stupidest guy alive!

Schiavone: Right to the head…

Just tremendous. Warrior brings Rude back in the ring, then tosses him back out. Rude gets slammed on the floor, then tossed back in the ring again. Warrior goes up top, hits a double axehandle for two. Rude gets whipped hard into the corner, then slammed to the mat for another two count. Warrior hits a vertical suplex for two. Running inverted atomic drop, Rude with one of his classic sells, then gets dropped on his ass. Warrior heads back up top, but Rude crotches him on the turnbuckle. Rude works the back of Warrior with some forearms. Vertical suplex gets a near-fall, and Rude keeps working the back. Rude keeps sitting on Warrior’s back, then goes for the Rude Awakening…Warrior breaks the grip! Rude locks in a sleeper instead. Bobby Heenan seems to be reaching into his pocket for something while Rude keeps cranking on that sleeper. Warrior breaks the move with a jawbreaker. Warrior runs into Rude, who gets knocked into the referee. Heenan helps revive Rude, who ends up being the first person up. Warrior ends up on the offensive though, hitting a big backdrop and a series of clotheslines. Powerslam gets a cover, but Joey Marella is still down. Warrior piledrives Rude and goes for another cover. Marella’s stirring, and he crawls over for the two count. Rude got his foot on the rope! Warrior hits a running powerslam, but Rude blocks the splash with his knees! Rude lifts Warrior up and drops him with a modified powerbomb. Warrior kicks out! Rude heads up top, hits the fistdrop and gets a two count. Here comes “Rowdy” Roddy Piper! He’s at ringside while Rude hits a piledriver for another two count. Now Rude sees Piper and starts posing. Piper opts for a pose of his owh, exposing his rear end to Piper! Warrior takes advantage of the distraction by German suplexing Rude! Shoulderblock by the Warrior, followed by the Gorilla press! Warrior hits the splash to Rude’s back, and rolls him over for the three count.

Winner: The Ultimate Warrior (16:02 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

People have said a lot of things about Warrior’s in-ring ability or lack thereof. He was capable of being led to a good match with the right guy, and Rude was one of the guys that did it better than anybody. Funny how things we complain about today like distraction finishes were a thing back in the day too.

Sean Mooney is in the crowd, where they just experienced the ultimate in exhilaration.

Mean Gene brings Mr. Perfect in to discuss his earlier victory. The Red Rooster was a stepping stone. Nobody beats Mr. Perfect! After Perfect leaves, Roddy Piper arrives to talk about how he’s going to drive Voyager 3. Apparently George Steinbrenner is running the Heenan Family and Bobby Heenan is a eunuch. Piper’s gotta uphold his reputation, you know. Then we’re joined by Ronnie Garvin, who is dressed up like an announcer or some such thing. Before we find out what he’s up to, Bobby Heenan launches into a tirade about what just happened. Rick Rude is outraged as we see a replay of Piper mooning the Ravishing One. Heenan wants the match re-started right now, but that’s not happening.

Jesse agrees with what Bobby had to say as we head into an intermission.

Mean Gene welcomes us back and recaps the issue between Hulk Hogan & Zeus. Randy Savage & Brutus Beefcake got involved, as they were wont to do.

The Twin Towers & Andre The Giant (w/Bobby Heenan & Slick) vs. Demolition & King “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan: Gonna be tough to find a three man team weighing over 1,000 pounds these days. Duggan’s got the USA face paint going, which Jesse Ventura finds disrespectful. An interesting point from a former SEAL. Duggan & Akeem start with the fisticuffs you’d expect from those two. Duggan sends Akeem down with a punch, tags in Ax for more punches. Smash tags in and both Demolition members punch Akeem down. Duggan tags in and sends Akeem shoulder-first into the turnbuckle. Ax tags in & elbows Akeem to the mat. Akeem finally gets a shot to the Ax’s throat and tags in the Big Bossman. Bossman receives some of the same punishment Akeem got, then starts firing back on Smash in the corner. Smash goes to Bossman’s eyes and tags Duggan in. Duggan delivers some shots hefore tagging Ax in, and Ax heads over to the wrong corner. Andre tags in and sits on Ax a few times. A big punch sends Ax down as the crowd chants “USA”. Well, Andre is from France, Akeem’s from Africa, and according to Bossman’s uniform he’s from the Confederacy. Are Demolition from the USA? Meanwhile, Andre stands on Ax before tagging Bossman. Ax gets sent into Akeem’s boot before the African Dream tags in. Akeem misses in the corner, and Smash gets the tag. Smash rams the Twin Towers into each other before slamming both of them! Andre chops Smash down before he can get any real funny ideas. Now it’s completely broken down. Ax & Bossman are on the outside, Andre’s leaving the ring, Akeem is splashing Smash off the middle rope, and Duggan’s got his 2×4 to hit Akeem with. Smash is rolled on top for the three count!

Winners: Demolition & King Duggan (7:23 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Not exactly a technical masterpiece, but nobody was predicting one of those here. Just a bunch of clubbering & good times had by all.

Mean Gene is with “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase & Virgil. DiBiase isn’t too concerned about his match with Jimmy Snuka later. He’s the wealthiest & classiest man, and the greatest athlete in the WWF. Snuka will end up just like Jake Roberts, another victim at the hands of the Million Dollar Man.

Howard Finkel introduces “Rugged” Ronnie Garvin, who will be the ring announcer for the next match.

Hercules vs. Greg “The Hammer” Valentine (w/Jimmy Hart): Garvin has a number of insults for Valentine & Hart as they make their way to the ring. Valentine takes offense and squares up with Garvin, but Hercules breaks that up with a punch to the Hammer’s face. Hercules works Valentine over, hits an elbow for two. Bodyslam and a cover for two. Valentine ducks outside & stares Garvin down. Valentine gets rolled up for a two count back in the ring, and hit from behind on the floor by Hercules. Valentine gets a shot in on Hercules and drops some elbows in the ring. Hercules blocks the figure 4 attempt, then Valentine goes up top to get popped on a double axehandle attempt. Valentine clubs Hercules off the ropes. Greg goes for the vertical suplex, Hercules reverses with one of his own. Valentine lulls Hercules into the corner, double legs him and pins him for the three count! Well, maybe not, as Ronnie Garvin announces Hercules as the winner! I mean, Valentine had his feet on the ropes, so the referee obviously made the wrong decision. Varying results appear online, so I’ll go with WWE’s ruling on the matter.

Winner: Hercules (3:08 via disqualification)

Match Rating: *

The star is mostly for Garvin’s introduction of Valentine & Hart. Speaking of Ronnie, Greg attacks him after the announcement. Valentine & Hercules exchange some blows before Garvin knocks Valentine out of the ring.

Mean Gene is with Randy Savage, Zeus & Sensational Sherri, along with a cauldron. Sherri sees Hulk Hogan laying flat on his back & Brutus Beefcake out of it. Randy Savage sees the same things, along with Sherri taking out Miss Elizabeth.

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase (w/Virgil) vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka: The Million Dollar Championship doesn’t appear to be on the line here. DiBiase misses the sneak attack and gets some chops and a headbutt from Snuka. DiBiase tries it again, but this time ends up knocking Virgil off the apron. An atomic drop sends DiBiase vaulting to the floor. DiBiase goes to the headlock, gets sent off the ropes, and ends up with Snuka landing on his head during a leapfrog attempt. Snuka rams DiBiase’s head into the turnbuckle. I’m not real comfortable with Ventura’s comparisons of Snuka to an animal until I remember some of the allegations surrounding Snuka. DiBiase chops Snuka, then gets backdropped. Ted begs off, then gets shoulderblocked down. Snuka gets hot-shotted by DiBiase. Vertical suplex by DiBiase for a two count. DiBiase hits a backbreaker for two. Slams Snuka down, then goes to the middle rope and misses the albatross elbow. Snuka hits some strikes, DiBiase begs off again and gets slammed down. Snuka goes to the middle rope and hits a diving headbutt. Then Jimmy heads to the other corner and goes for the Superfly splash. Virgil distracts Snuka to keep that from happening, and Snuka & Virgil go at it. DiBiase sends Snuka into the ringpost, and Snuka gets counted out.

Winner: Ted DiBiase (6:27 via countout)

Match Rating: *1/4

Snuka knocks DiBiase out of the ring afterward, then backbreaks Virgil before hitting him with the Superfly splash. Not much to this one.

Sean Mooney is up in the rafters talking about how the excitement can be cut with a knife.

Mean Gene is with Brutus Beefcake & Hulk Hogan. Hogan talks about how they’ve been hanging & banging and driving their Harley Davidsons. They parted the Hudson River to get to the show tonight. Beefcake talks about how his scissors will cut through anything, and how the blades are a part of him. Hogan says the Hulkamaniacs couldn’t believe the package that he had riding with him. Something about headlights.

The Genius has arrived to recite a poem. He seems to think that Randy Savage & Zeus will be winning the main event. I wouldn’t take him to Las Vegas with me.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & “The Human Wrecking Machine” Zeus (w/Sensational Sherri) vs. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake & WWF Champion Hulk Hogan (w/Miss Elizabeth): Elizabeth gets her grand entrance a couple of minutes after Tony & Jesse wonder where she was. All four men square off to start. Hogan’s punches have no effect on Zeus. An eye rake does, but Zeus blocks the slam attempt and chokes Hogan on the mat. Beefcake dives into Zeus’s arms. Hogan attacks from behind, that doesn’t work. The shoulderblock doesn’t work either, and Zeus locks in the bearhug. Savage hits a double axehandle to Hogan’s back, and those two become the legal men. Savage hits another double axehandle off the top. Knees Hogan in the back and clotheslines him down for two. Sleeper by Savage as the fans rally behind Hogan. Hogan powers out with some shots to the gut. He shoulderblocks Savage down twice before Zeus hits him in the back. Zeus tags in and locks in the bearhug. This bearhug lasts for as long as some of the previous matches, but Zeus eventually gives up on it and tags in Savage. Savage with the neck snap on the top rope, and some spit for the Barber. Back suplex gets two. Savage misses a running charge and a couple of elbow drops, and Brutus tags in. Clothesline & a high knee on Savage gets a two count. Sleeper by Beefcake! Savage drives Beefcake into the corner to break the hold. Zeus tags in, and Beefcake rakes his eyes. Brutus goes for the sleeper, actually has it locked in when Savage breaks the hold with Sherri’s purse. I never really got it when announcers like Schiavone would talk about a “loaded” purse. Like, who walks around with an empty purse? That’d be pointless. Savage covers for a couple of two counts, Hogan breaks them up and chases Savage around the ring. Tag to Zeus, who chokes Beefcake on the top rope. Zeus with more choking. Then he drops Beefcake throat-first on the top rope before tagging Savage in. Savage runs the ropes faster than anybody I’ve seen in awhile before the double clothesline takes both men down. Beefcake gets the tag to Hogan and you have a pretty good idea what’s coming. Some punches, some goading of Zeus, a big boot sending Savage outside. Sherri pulls Hogan’s leg on a suplex over the rope attempt, changing the momentum again. Macho Man tags Zeus before going up top and hitting the elbowdrop. Hogan gets up because that move doesn’t work on him. Atomic drop sends Savage outside, and Zeus comes in for the showdown. Big punches for Zeus, then a clothesline rocks the big fella down to one knee. Sherri ends up in the ring thanks to Elizabeth. Beefcake blocks Savage from using the purse, and now Hogan has it! Hogan whacks Zeus with the purse, then bodyslams him. Drops the leg and kills the stinky, wart infested giant.

Winners: Brutus Beefcake & Hulk Hogan (15:04 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

I mean, that’s as good a match as they were going to get out of Zeus at that point. Savage did his thing, Hogan got the crowd reaction and Beefcake wasn’t bad either. Sherri might disagree though, as now she’s getting atomic dropped by Hogan and hit with a purse by Elizabeth. Beefcake goes and cuts off part of Sherri’s ponytail. The temerity and unmitigated gall of these people.

We end the show with posing!