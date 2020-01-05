Corey Graves on Previously Toying With Joining the WWE Creative Team, Why He Opted Not to, Shares His WWE in 2020 Predictions

– During the latest edition of After the Bell, Corey Graves took time to answer fan questions, and he was asked about joining the WWE creative team. Graves revealed while he did consider joining WWE Creative at one point, he ultimately decided against it. Graves also shared his WWE 2020 predictions, including his prediction that The Fiend Bray Wyatt will defend the Universal title in the main event against Big E. He stated the following:

Graves on how he once considered joining the WWE creative team: “I actually have considered it. I toyed with it briefly for about a month a few years back on the 205 Live brand. I was privy to a few conference calls and meetings. And to be perfectly honest, that’s just a lot of work, and we have a very talented team of guys and girls who work exceptionally hard, tireless hours. And that is just something I honestly don’t have time for. Someday, maybe, if I can carve time out of my schedule. And I think, ultimately, at the end of the day, I’m a big crybaby, and if I can’t get my way and get what I want, then I don’t think I’m going to be happy. So, maybe someday, but thank you for appreciating my ideas.”

Graves on his prediction for Drew McIntyre in 2020: “I’m going to go on record right now, if there is any justice in the world, the biggest year for any Superstar in WWE should be Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre is a megastar, always on the verge of breaking out. I think Drew is the guy, or one of the guys, that can carry WWE proudly into the future, so I hope I’m right on that one for my sake and for everyone’s sake because Drew McIntyre is freaking awesome.”

Corey Graves predicts The Fiend vs. Big E at WrestleMania 36: “My prediction for the main event of WrestleMania this year, with the Universal championship on the line, The Fiend, the reigning champion, will defend against Big E from The New Day. I said it here on After the Bell, it is about damn time for Big E to get his just due and have his opportunity at a big time singles run. I think Big E vs. The Fiend under the bright lights of WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida could be truly memorable. That said, I have no idea what’s going to happen 20 minutes from now, let alone by the time we get to WrestleMania, but my producers are happy, and I won’t be getting yelled at into my ears anymore.”

