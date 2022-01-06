wrestling / News
Corey Graves Says He Wants to Be In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
If Corey Graves had his way, he’d be in the men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE’s next PPV. Graves took to Twitter on Wednesday to reply to a post by WWE asking who should declare themselves for the Rumble with a raised hand emoji, as you can see below.
Graves has been a commenter since 2014 after he had to retire from the ring due to concussion issues. He said in November that “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”
The Royal Rumble takes place in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
🙋🏻♂️
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 5, 2022
