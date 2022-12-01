Criminal Trial For Rhaka Khan To Begin This Monday

PWInsider reports that the criminal trial for former Impact Wrestling star Rhaka Khan will begin on Monday after several delays. Khan, real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, faces charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate”.

She was indicted in August 2019 and was, at one point, one of the most wanted fugitives in El Paso when she didn’t show up in court. She was finally arraigned in December of that year after no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked. Her trial was delayed ten different times.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.