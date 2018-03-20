Csonka: Daniel Bryan’s Return Makes For Excitement & Trepidation

It was over two years ago that Daniel Bryan was forced to retire, due to concussion issues. There was a lot of speculation, but things were worse than anyone really knew. Bryan was having concussion-related seizures among other post-concussion issues. The WWE doctors made the call that his in-ring career was over, and he was given a hero’s send-off/retirement ceremony on Raw. It was one of the best and most real things to happen on Raw. Edge’s retirement was emotional, Flair’s retirement was as well, but nothing hurt me the way that Bryan’s retirement did. He was only 34 at the time, he still had many years ahead of him had he stayed healthy. As a fan, I was absolutely devastated. But as a rational person, I completely understood the decision and made peace with it. Because for as much as I loved Bryan the performer, the man was a husband and was going to be a father. I wanted nothing more for him to be healthy and happy.

Bryan stayed in the eye of the WWE Universe, appearing on Total Bellas, commentating on the Cruiserweight Classic, and eventually becoming the Smackdown GM. But there was always the “what ifs” out there. The angle with the Miz was the first big hope that Bryan was coming back, but at the end of the day, it was just Miz & Bryan shooting their own angle and a way to get heat on The Miz. Bryan was constantly seeing doctors, doctors that were reportedly clearing him, but WWE’s doctor would not sign off.

And then the countdown clock on his WWE contract expiring became a big topic of discussion. Bryan had repeatedly stated that if WWE wouldn’t allow him to wrestle, that when his deal was up he would return to wrestling, and do so with a new style that was a lower impact style to protect him. CMLL, ROH, & NJPW were all expected stops for him. He also said that if he didn’t return for WrestleMania, that he’d likely never be back in the ring for WWE.

And then on March 20th, 2018, the announcement many had hoped for but thought would never come arrived.

Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

According to all reports, and Dave Meltzer on Observer Live, the announcement was expected for a couple of weeks. Bryan continued on his quest to be cleared and asked Maroon to give him a list of the best concussion experts in the country to visit. He was cleared by University of Michigan Doctors a month ago, then two more. He’s said to be cleared to work as much as he wants, and his brain functions are well above normal for his age. He did get more testing than any pro wrestler or fighter in history and he was passed by everyone; there is talk of his doing a limited schedule, around 60 dates right now.

The day is here; Bryan is cleared and is coming back to the ring. I won’t lie, at first I was extremely excited, but then followed thought of trepidation. I’m excited because there are a ton of matches in WWE I want to see him have. I’m excited because I am a huge fan of his. I’m excited because there has never been a performer that has made me more emotionally invested in during all of my years as a fan.

But then the trepidation set in. I am a husband and a father; I do everything for my wife and daughters. I try to make the best decisions for them, and I try to make sure I will be here as long as possible for them. I am sure that Bryan thought this through, and has the support of his wife. And who am I to argue with all of these doctors who have cleared him? Who am I to question a grown man making his own choices? He’s constantly been training and is ready. I really hope he embraces the new style he’s talked about for years and embraces a safer style. He’s been out of the ring for two-years but is still one of the most over guys on the roster.

The funny thing is that everyone is so concerned about Bryan, but there are likely a ton of guys on the roster, who were not as strongly tested. Hell, Kairi Sane was signed and she had concussion issues coming in, and suffered another during the Mae Young Classic. And I don’t see people outraged that she’s wrestling. The bottom line is that many of the wrestlers we watch every week are likely dealing with some sort of serious injury issue. There are risks for every wrestler, we’ve heard a thousand times that “It ain’t ballet,” and that anyone could be injured or have their career ended in an instant.

Daniel Bryan is a grown man, he made his decision and it is exactly what he wants. If he’s happy and he’s willing to make the comeback, then so be it. As a fan, I am extremely excited to see him back. But also, I am extremely worried for him. I will support his choice and hope for the absolute best. Daniel Bryan’s return to WWE is a gift I never thought I’d get to open, but Christmas came early and his back. In a way it’s karma because if he returns at WrestleMania, he does so in the same city that saw his greatest accomplishment, winning the world championship. It’s an amazing story, and one I hope has a very, very, happy ending for all involved.

Bryan posted the following on Twitter after the announcement…

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

I will always be worried about my favorites, but can’t help but to be happy for Bryan, he fought for what he believed in, and is getting what he wanted…

