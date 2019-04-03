Csonka’s EVOLVE 125 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the EVOLVE 125 event. The show is one of over 35 events being held over WrestleMania weekend in the New York City area. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Harlem Bravado vs. Adrian Jaoude : NXT’s Adrian Jaoude has been looking to make a name for himself in EVOLVE, defeating Joe Gacy, Rory Gulak, and Wheeler Yuta and is undefeated so far. The 37-year old hasn’t seen much NXT TV time, and considering he’s been with NXT for three-years already, these EVOLVE shows may be his peak. Harlem Bravado is a former DGUSA tag team champion, and after a hiatus, is back with the company but this time as a singles. After a strong start to his return run, he’s seen mixed results as of late and needs the win. It feels like Gabe really likes Jaoude and sees something there, and he is working a different style than the rest of the roster so I see him winning and continuing to roll here. Winner: Adrian Jaoude

AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds : Fox & Ruff are a really fun student/teacher tag team that not only always work hard, but have tremendously enjoyable matches. Fox is an extremely consistent performer and has been delivering in almost every match. Ruff is still growing as a performer, but is also constantly growing and improving as an overall performer. Silver & Reynolds will make for quality opponents, and after his last set of shows, I hope to see Silver used more in the future. This should be a good match with Fox & Ruff winning. Winner: AR Fox & Leon Ruff

Kazusada Higuchi vs. Curt Stallion : Kazusada Higuchi is one of the guests in from DDT, and has been working since 2014. Curt Stallion has been working since 2013, and is a constantly improving prospect. He’s looked really good in his EVOLVE matches and is a welcomed fresh face to the roster. With the other DDT guys involved in a tag title and very likely losing that, I think that Higuchi picks up the win here against a game Stallion. Winner: Kazusada Higuchi

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry : At EVOLVE 124, Darby Allin defeated Anthony Henry via DQ when Henry used a chair and intentionally got himself DQ’d just to torture and hurt Allin. The feud has gotten intense, with Henry escalating the violence and even painting up like Allin to play mind games with him. With things getting out of control and the possibility of a future title match for the winner, EVOLVE officials have stated that there must be a winner, which allows for relaxed rules and that means that this may actually get wild. The company has held off on Allin winning the title for way too long in my opinion, as he’s been a homegrown success story. He needs a win here on a big show and to move onto his unfinished business with Austin Theory. Winner: Darby Allin

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Colby Corino of The Unwanted : Back at EVOLVE 123, Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted defeated the Street Profits to win the tag team titles. Then at EVOLVE 124, Velveteen Dream & The Street Profits defeated Shane Strickland, Eddie Kingston, & Joe Gacy of the Unwanted and looked to stand tall to close the night. But the Unwanted attacked the winners post match, with Strickland using chair to hurt Ford’s arm. It felt like a write-off for the Street Profits, but they are back and looking for revenge. Angelo Dawkins vs. Colby Corino is up first. Dawkins has worked hard in EVOLVE and looked good, but with Ford looked at star of the team, I think Dawkins takes the loss here; if they run these matches back to back, one should Heyman into the other. Winner: Colby Corino

Montez Ford of The Street Profits vs. Shane Strickland of The Unwanted : Back at EVOLVE 123, Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted defeated the Street Profits to win the tag team titles. Then at EVOLVE 124, Velveteen Dream & The Street Profits defeated Shane Strickland, Eddie Kingston, & Joe Gacy of the Unwanted and looked to stand tall to close the night. But the Unwanted attacked the winners post match, with Strickland using chair to hurt Ford’s arm. It felt like a write-off for the Street Profits, but they are back and looking for revenge. Strickland’s EVOLVE run since returning has been great, and Ford has grown as a performer in EVOLVE, working with fresh talent and trying new things out. Add in his undeniable charisma, and he’s a star. Ford is looked at as the star of the team and many see singles success in his future. This will be his chance to break out in that regard as he’ll have a high quality opponent in Strickland. I think Ford wins to get his revenge, but the important thing here is to see if he can really have that special performance that many think he has in him. Winner: Montez Ford

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted defend vs. Konosuke Takeshita & MAO Ionue : In what should be the co-main event, tag team champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy of The Unwanted defend vs. DDT’s Konosuke Takeshita & MAO Ionue. The match has potential on paper, but is a mixed bag overall due to the DDT guys. The likelihood of Takeshita & MAO winning the titles is almost nothing, I mean in theory it’s possible, but I just don’t see it happening. So that means that they are going to have to work a match that convinces people that we will see a title change. If they can do that and lock in the live crowd, this can succeed. If not, and the atmosphere is flat, the match could really suffer. The champions retain here. Winner: Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy

EVOLVE Championship Match: Champion Austin Theory defends vs. Kyle O’Reilly : At EVOLVE 124, WWN Champion JD Drake defeated EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory. Only the WWN championship was on the line, leading to Theory claiming that he didn’t give full effort because his championship wasn’t on the line. He then claimed that there was no real competition for him in EVOLVE, leading to video package from Kyle O’Reilly, setting up this title match. While the possibility of Kyle O’Reilly winning the EVOLVE title is slim, there is a possibility due to WWE’s relationship with EVOLVE, so compared to the tag title match, this will have an easier time getting over. Theory has had a strong run as champion, and while I joke about him being an early 2000’s create-a-wrester, he’s worked hard to improve. O’Reilly is here to give Theory a win over a name and to also give him a great match. And if Theory can’t step up and have a great match with O’Reilly, there are issues there. Theory should retain and hopefully move onto a program with Allin. Winner: Austin Theory

