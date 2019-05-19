Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 6) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rocky Romero defeated Ren Narita @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

– Bandido defeated DOUKI @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles @ 10:25 via pin [***]

– Will Ospreay defeated Yoh @ 24:35 via pin [****¼]

– Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI @ 14:55 via submission [***]

Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita : They lock up and work into counters and a stalemate. Lock up again, and Romero starts working the arm, but Narita counters out and hits a head scissors to ground things. Romero counters out and works a surfboard but Narita counters out. Romero locks on a cravat, grounding things. Narita escapes, but Romero takes him down and attacks the arm. Romero lays the boots to him, and continues to assault the arm. He lays in chops, and follows with a knee drop to the arm. Romero keeps things grounded, but Narita makes the ropes. Romero now locks on the cobra clutch, and then goes back to the arm. He locks in the clutch again but Narita escapes. He follows with rights, a slam, and then the belly to belly follows for 2. Romero fights off the crab, attacks the arm and Narita counters sliced bread with a backslide for 2. The cradle counter follows for 2. They fight over a backslide, and Narita looks for the crab and then gets a sharpshooter but Romero makes the ropes. Romero fights off the suplex, lays in kicks, and then gets caught with an overhead toss for 2. He follows with rights. The knee strike follows for 2, and then a clothesline follows that for 2. Sliced bread is countered into a small package for 2. Romero lays in kicks, but Narita fires up with strikes but eats a rewind kick for 2. Romero looks for the arm bar but Narita cradles him for 2. Romero finally gets the arm bar and Narita taps. Rocky Romero defeated Ren Narita @ 12:35 via submission [***½] Romero loves Narita and you could tell here as he was very giving in this match, allowing him to shine. This was very good as Narita continues to grow as a performer, and Romero delivers again.

Bandido vs. DOUKI : DOUKI attacks right away, gets dumped and Bandido hits a suicide dive. DOUKI then posts him and chokes him out on the floor. Back in and DOUKI lays the boots to him and follows with chops. He follows with a back elbow for 2 and then grounds things. DOUKI then hits a slam and running double stomp for 2. He follows with strikes, but Bandido fires back with kicks and follows with a tornillo press and a head scissors. He then connects with a tope. Back in and Bandido hits a high cross and reverse suplex. The running knee strike gets 2. DOUKI counters the 21-plex and hits a dropkick. DOUKI slaps him around but Bandido cuts him off with a dropkick. DOUKI follows with a lariat, and covers for 2. The necktie choke follows, but Bandido makes the ropes. DOUKI slingshots in and Bandido catches him and hits a knee strike. The rolling arm bar follows, but DOUKI makes the ropes. DOUKI then follows with the slingshot DDT for 2. Bandido counters the suplex de la luna into a cradle for 2. The GTS follows and the 21-plex finishes it. Bandido defeated DOUKI @ 10:00 via pin [***] Bandido gets on the board in a good match, which was easily DOUKI’s best effort so far.

El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles : Bullet Club explodes here. They share a too sweet and lock up, working to the rope and we get a clean break. Lock up again, back to the ropes and they push and shove. They too sweet and Phantasmo attacks. He follows with strikes and chops, but Eagles hits an arm drag, RANA , and a dropkick as Phantasmo powders. Phantasmo teases attacking Kevin Kelly, Eagles stops him and then gets posted. Back in and Phantasmo follows with kicks. He lays the boots to him in the corner, and then follows with strikes. Eagles fires back and gets a cradle for 2. Eagles now lays in chops, but Phantasmo hits a high cross and lionsault for 2. Phantasmo grounds the action, but Eagles hits a jawbreaker, but Phantasmo traps him in tree of WHOA and lays in kicks. He then stomps on his balls but Eagles hits a spider German. The RANA & 619 connects and then the springboard elbow drop follows. Eagles follows with double knees, and covers for 2. Phantasmo lays in a series of kicks and follows with the spinning Argentine cutter for 2. Eagles counters out and they trade pin attempts. Eagles lays in a trio of kicks, covering for 2. Eagles now heads up top but Phantasmo cuts him off with an enziguri. Reverse RANA by Eagles, and the sliced bread follows for 2. Eagles then heads up top and the 450 follows for 2. Phantasmo counters turbo backpack and hits a superkick and CR2 for the win. El Phantasmo defeated Robbie Eagles @ 10:25 via pin [***] This was a good and competitive match with Phantasmo remaining undefeated, but Eagles I feel impressing more.

Will Ospreay vs. Yoh : CHAOS explodes here. They shake hands and play to the crowd. They lock up and work into counters. Ospreay grounds things, working into a leg lock. He transitions to a side headlock, and then hits a shoulder tackle. Yoh follows with arm drags and a dropkick. He follows with strikes, but Ospreay cuts him off and Yoh powders as Ospreay teases a dive and then follows with a dropkick and plancha. Ospreay then follows with chops, and back in they go. Ospreay then follows with more chops. The slam and knee drop connect and that gets 2. Ospreay grounds the action, lays in knee strikes, and covers for 2. Ospreay lays in chops and kicks, covering for 2. Yoh fires back, but Ospreay cuts him off with kicks until Yoh hits the dragon screw. He follows with a flurry of running strikes, but Ospreay lays in uppercuts. The enziguri follows, but Yoh cuts off the 619 with a dragon screw in the ropes. Ospreay spills to the floor and Yoh hits the tope. Back in and Yoh attacks the knee, and looks for a figure four and gets it. Ospreay fights and makes the ropes. Yoh follows with dropkicks to the knee, Ospreay fires back and hits the back handspring kick, but can’t follow up. He makes it back to his feet, and hits a liming hesitation dropkick. The inverted side suplex follows for 2. Ospreay looks for storm breaker, but Yoh fights it off and goes back to the knee. He rolls into a calf killer, but Ospreay makes the ropes. Yoh follows with a chop block, but Ospreay fights off the dragon suplex and hits an enziguri. The springboard forearm follows by Ospreay, and the sitout powerbomb follows that for 2. Ospreay looks for oscutter, but Yoh counters into a dragon sleeper and follows with a draping neck breaker for 2. Yoh takes him up top, follows, and Ospreay fights him off until Yoh pops back up but Ospreay lays in a flurry of strikes and slips into Cheeky nandos. Ospreay heads up top and lands on his feet with the shooting star, Yoh then locks on the calf killer as Ospreay collapses. Yoh drags him center ring, cranks back on the hold, but Ospreay keeps fighting and makes the ropes after a great fight spot. Yoh looks to keep attacking the leg, Ospreay fires back with strikes and they trade center ring. Yoh takes out the knee but Ospreay follows with kicks and counters the dragon screw with a standing double stomp. The Robinson special connects, and oscutter is countered into a German for a great near fall. They work into counters, and Yoh hits a superkick for the double down. Ospreay fights off the dragon suplex once but Yoh about kills him with one to the buckles. Yoh looks for another, but Ospreay counters out and hits a head kick, superkick and then the Spanish fly for a great near fall. Storm breaker finally finishes it. Will Ospreay defeated Yoh @ 24:35 via pin [****¼] This was absolutely great and a certified banger as the boys from CHAOS deliver again. Osprey picks up the expected win, but the match was designed to highlight Yoh, as they worked a smart layout that made Yoh a believable challenger to Ospreay and had the crowd buying into the near falls. Both guys were really great here, and while Sho will get the headlines as the future star in 3K, Yoh has picked up his game and delivered during the tournament so far. This was a really great performance from him.

BUSHI vs. Ryusuke Taguchi : Taguchi attacks with kicks, but BUSHI makes him run the ropes and Taguchi gets blown up. BUSHI trips him up but Taguchi hits the ass attack and kokeshi. BUSHI drags him to the floor, and then hits him in the ass with a chair. BUSHI continues to attack his ass, and back in, chokes him out with his shirt. The neck breaker follows for 2. BUSHI then locks in the STF, but Taguchi makes the ropes. BUSHI cuts off an ass attack, lays in kicks to the ass, but Taguchi finally sends him to the floor with an ass attack. The step up plancha follows, and back in, Taguchi hits the springboard ass attack for 2. The ankle lock follows, but BUSHI makes the ropes. Taguchi follows with ass attacks in the ropes, and sends BUSHI to the floor, but the plancha misses. BUSHI follows with a suicide dive. Back in and BUSHI hits the missile dropkick. Taguchi battles back with a suplex, but BUSHI cuts off the amigos and DDTs him to the apron. The backstabber follows for 2. BUSHI to the ropes and looks for MX, but Taguchi cuts it off with an ass attack. The ankle lock follows, BUSHI fights and rolls Taguchi into the ref for the ref bump. BUSHI mists him, hits the rewind kick and heads to the ropes. MX misses, Taguchi hits an enziguri but BUSHI gets the backslide for 2. Taguchi gets the ankle lock again, and follow with dodon for 2. Back to the ankle lock, drops down and BUSHI taps. Ryusuke Taguchi defeated BUSHI @ 14:55 via submission [***] This was an overall good if a bit overbooked main event, with a somewhat surprising result as I thought that this is where BUSHI would get on the board. There was nothing wrong with it, but there was no way it could live up to the previous match.

A BLOCK

Taiji Ishimori: (3-0) 6pts.

Shingo Takagi: (3-0) 6pts.

Dragon Lee: (2-1) 4pts.

Marty Scurll: (2-1) 4pts.

Tiger Mask: (2-1) 4pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (1-2) 2pts

Titan: (1-2) 2pts.

Sho: (1-2) 2pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (0-3) 0pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-3) 0pts.

B BLOCK

El Phantasmo: (3-0) 6pts.

Will Ospreay: (3-0) 6pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (3-0) 6pts.

Robbie Eagles: (2-1) 4pts.

Yoh: (1-2) 2pts.

Bandido: (1-2) 2pts.

DOUKI: (1-2) 2pts.

Rocky Romero: (1-2) 2pts.

BUSHI: (0-3) 0pts.

Ren Narita: (0-3) 0pts.

