Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 Finals Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 9:45 via submission [***]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:00 via pin [**]

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 9:35 via pin [***¼]

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Kota Ibushi, Tiger Mask, & Jushin Liger defeated Okada & Roppongi 3K @ 12:45 via pin [***½]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa @ 16:50 via pin [***½]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. EVIL & SANADA @ 24:05 via pin [****]

– Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, & Chris Charlton are on commentary.

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Tenzan and Nakanishi begin, Tenzan attacks with head butts and they trade shoulder tackles until Tenzan follows with Mongolian chops. Nakanishi fires back, takes Tenzan down and Kojima & Nagata tag in. They lock up, working into counters and a standoff. They trade strikes, Kojima hits a shoulder tackle and Tenzan tags in. Double teams follow, they dump Nakanishi and continue with double teams. Kojima isolates Nagata in the corner, dumps Nakanishi and follows with machinegun chops. The forearm connects and the top rope elbow gets 2. Nagata takes out his knees, and tags in Nakanishi. Nakanishi follows with strikes, clotheslines and dances. Another clothesline gets 2,. The rack is cut off, cutter by Kojima and Tenzan tags in. Mongolian chops follow on Nakanishi, but Nakanishi hits the spear as Nagata lays in kicks as he trades with Tenzan. Mountain bomb by Tenzan, and the clothesline and suplex follow as Kojima takes out Nakanishi. The anaconda vice follows, but Nakanishi makes the save. Kojima back in, Tenkoji cutter on Nagata, slam by Tenzan and he heads up top. The moonsault is cut off by Nakanishi, Nagata attacks and backdrop diver to Kojima. Nakanishi up top and the big chop follows. XPLODER by Nagata and Kojima makes the save. Stereo submissions follow, and Tenzan taps. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 9:45 via submission [***] This was a good and basic tag with the dads working hard.

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Colt and Fale begin, working into a test of strength until Yano attacks Fale. Fale powers up, Yano eye pokes Owens and Fale ends up sitting on him. They dump Owens and Fale cuts them off with shoulder tackles. To the floor we go for some Fale mandated floor brawling. They roll Colt back in and Owens tags in. He chokes out colt in the ropes. Follows with an uppercut and covers for 2. Fale joins in for the Tongan massage parlor. They isolate Colt, double teams follow until Colt fires back. Owens up top and Colt sidesteps him as Yano tags in, removes a buckle pad and slaps Fale. He sends Fale to he buckle and cradles him for 2. They trade shoulder tackles, Fale mows him down and the elbow drop gets 2. Owens back in and the shining wizard gets 2. Yano cuts him off and Colt tags in, runs wild on Owens and the flying asshole connects. The double jump splash gets 2. Colt follows with jabs and strikes, Fale trips him up and Owens attacks. Fale back in and they double team Yano, dump him and then double team Colt for 2. It breaks down, Fale accidentally takes out Owens and they attack Fale with buckle pads, low blow, superman pin and that’s it. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:00 via pin [**] This was ok, thanks to Colt & Yano.

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : Shingo and Cobb begin, locking up and trading shoulder tackles. They ten trade strikes and Cobb follows with a dropkick. Nicholls tags in and they double team Shingo for 2. Shingo cuts him off with a clothesline, Terrible dumps Cobb and they head to the floor. Nicholls gets posted and Cobb is shoot to the barricade. Back in and double teams on Nicholls follow. They take out Cobb and Terrible takes the heat on Nicholls, grounding and biting him. Shingo tags in, and follows with a suplex and that gets 2. Nicholls cuts him off with a DDT, Cobb tags in and he runs wild with shoulder tackles. The running powerslam follows but Shingo fires back and runs into an overhead toss for 2. Shingo counters tour of the islands, hits an overhead toss, Cobb counters back into an XPLODER and they continue to trade and end in a double down. Nicholls tags in, Terrible lights him up with strikes, Shingo joins in for double teams as Terrible covers for 2. The sliding lariat and top rope splash follows for 2. Shingo dumps Cobb, Nicholls hits clotheslines, and Cobb joins in for double teams. It breaks down, PUMPING BOMBER by Shingo and Terrible fucks up Nicholls with chops until Nicholls his the Mikey bomb for the win. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 9:35 via pin [***¼] This was good, with a nice sense of urgency throughout.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks : Tanahashi and Fredericks begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Tanahashi follows with strikes, and the high cross but Fredericks cradles him for 2. Henare and Goto tag in, they lock up and trade shoulder tackles. Goto takes him down and Fredericks tags in, and double teams follow for 2. Fredericks lays the boots to him, follows with chops and Henare cuts him off with a shoulder tackle, dumps Goto and Tanahashi joins in for double teams. They isolate Fredericks, as Tanahashi follows with the senton for 2. Fredericks cuts him off with the spinebuster, and Goto tags in and dumps Henare, hip tosses Tanahashi and the bulldog follows for 2. Tanahashi counters ushigoroshi into a dragon screw and the cloverleaf follows. Fredericks makes the save, gets dumped and Goto runs into sling blade. Henare tags in and Fredericks joins him. High cross by Fredericks, dropkick to Tanahashi and runs wild on Henare, covering for 2. They double team Henare, and that gets 2 as Tanahashi makes the save. He’s dumped and Henare fights off Fredericks, hits clotheslines and a Samoan drop. Tanahashi back in and Fredericks fights for his life, cut off and the high/low follows for 2. Tanahashi dumps Goto, hits the plancha and Henare’s rampage is counters for a near fall. The cradle follows for 2. Fredericks follows with strikes, but Henare kills him with a lariat for 2. The Toa bottom finishes it. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:10 via pin [***] Good match with Fredericks continuing to impress and Henare finally picking up a win.

– We get a video message from Jericho, saying tie is running out for Tanahashi. It will be a great match but also Tanahashi’s last match. Tanahashi responds, saying he thought Jericho would be here, but on January 5th, there is no way that you will make this my last match, because I have no plans on quitting, but this maybe your last match Jericho.

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Suzuki-gun attacks and we’re off. Suzuki & KENTA pair off as Yujiro hits a suicide dive on Lance. Back in and Lance cuts him off as Suzuki drags KENTA into the crowd and pummels him with chairs and barricades. Lance then takes the time to scare some small children as Suzuki & KENTA trade on the floor. Yujiro beats the count, as Lance goes old school. Suzuki & KENTA continue to trade on the floor as Lance dominates Yujiro. Suzuki tags in and lays the boots to Yujiro, as Lance follows with repeated slams for 2. Suzuki joins in for double teams and works a guillotine on Yujiro until Yujiro cuts him off and tag sin KENTA. KENTA eye pokes Lance, slaps Suzuki and Suzuki is pissed. He starts lighting him up, they trade and KENTA follows with kicks and uppercuts. The hesitation dropkick connects, They trade until KENTA hits the powerslam, but Lance tags in but KENTA drags Suzuki to the floor and they double team Lance a Yujiro hits a fisherman’s buster, top rope double stomp by KENTA and that gets 2, Suzuki takes out KENTA, they double team Yujiro and the pounce follows for 2. Suzuki chokes out KENTA, they spill to the floor and Yujiro battles back on Lance. Yujiro bites Lance, but Lance hits the chokeslam for 2. Blackout is countered once but Lance then hits it n the second try but pulls Yujiro up at 2. The EBD claw finishes it. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 11:30 via pin [***] For the first time in this tournament, KENTA looked motivated, likely out of fear that Suzuki would kill him, but motivated nonetheless. The match was good and led to a great post match angle.

– Post match, Jon Moxley is here! He has a long distance stand off with Lance and then heads to the ring. Moxley lays out Lance with dearth rider and then lays out Suzuki with another death rider! He takes the mic and challenges Lance for a title match at WrestleKingdom, because he wants his belt back IN A TEXAS DEATH MATCH! He sets up a table and they brawl at ringside. They fight into the crowd, and out a door. Great stuff.

– Kota Ibushi, Tiger Mask, & Jushin Liger defeated Okada & Roppongi 3K in a really good match @ 12:45. Okada was more of a dick here (drawing some good heat for it in the process), while Ibushi was showing more aggression than usual. Lots of fun. Post match, Ibushi fucking crowns Okada with the briefcase and had to be pulled off of the champion. Ibushi chases him to the back to kick his ass some more as Liger *& Tiger Mask look on like a pair of disappointed fathers. Liger takes a bow in his hometown, but DRAGON LEE (Now Ryu Lee) appears via video and challenges Liger to be his opponent in his final match on January 5th. FUCK YES. Liger takes the mic and says there is someone else he wants to face, and teases wanting Hiromu & Lee in that match. Liger is a fucking gangsta. He thanks the fans for supporting Jushin Liger for 31-years and thanks them for tonight.

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. If the Guerrillas lose, the final match is a winner take all scenario, if they win, they are still in the mix. The Guerrillas attack, but Ishii and HASHI cut them off and HASHI hits the draping dropkick for 2. He isolates Loa, kendo shot by Jado as Tama takes out Ishii and they all brawl to the floor. The Guerrillas take control and back in, double team HASHI. They isolate HASHI for a while, with Tama picking up near falls. Loa tags in and slaps HASHI around, no sells him and follows with a dropkick. Double teams follow for 2. HASHI finally cuts off Tama with a neck breaker and tags in Ishii, he runs wild on Tama, suplexes Loa but Tama hits a dropkick. He follows with rights, talks shit to Ishii and Loa joins in for double teams as Tama covers for 2. Loa back in and trades with Ishii, Saito by Ishii and HASHI tags in. he runs wild, takes out Jado and hits the rewind kick, clotheslines, and the head hunter on Loa for 2. It breaks down, they double team Loa and the German follows as HASHI hits the running meteora for 2. Ishii and Tama brawl to the floor, lariat by HASHI and that gets 2. Jado takes the ref, low blow by Tama and the crossface (OJK) follows on HASHI. HASHI fights but Loa rolls him center ring and Ishii tries to make the save, Tama cuts him off and HASHI gets a cradle for 2. Ishii makes the save, takes out Jado but Tama hits the Tongan twist, Loa powerslams HASHI and the frog splash and flying head butt gets 2. The super bomb is countered by a HASHI RANA, Ishii lariats Tama, and HASHI cradles Loa for the win! Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa @ 16:50 via pin [***½] This was very good, avoid us a three-way time and also sets up another set of challengers down the line (along with Yano & Cabana).

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. EVIL & SANADA : The winners of this win World Tag league 2019. Finlay & SANADA begin. They lock up and work into counters Finlay hits a shoulder tackle, hop toss and tags in Juice. Double teams follow as he dumps EVIL. They continue to double team SANADA, Juice follows with jabs, chops, and EVIL trips him up as LIJ take control. They isolate Juice, EVIL tags in and follows with chops. Juice fires back until EVIL hits a shoulder tackle. Juice fights off the scorpion deathlock. SANADA tags in and the paradise lock is countered once but SANADA gets it the second time. He frees him with the dropkick, and covers for 2. He takes out Finlay, as EVIL tags in for double teams. Juice fires back, kicks EVIL away and tags in Finlay. He follows with strikes, uppercuts and a dropkick to SANADA. The plancha follows, and then a flying uppercut gets 2 on EVIL. EVIL cuts him off, SANADA takes out Juice and they brawl to the floor. EVIL busts out the baseball swing spot with the chairs, lighting up Finlay. Back in and SANADA follows with strikes on Finlay and follows with the dropkick for 2. EVIL follows with the clothesline, broncobuster and covers for 2. SANADA back in and Finlay fires back, hits a belly to back suplex and Juice tags in. He runs wild, hits the senton and follows with corner clotheslines on both, lariat to EVIL and the cannonball connects on SANADA. SANADA counters a powerbomb, but Juice counters the RANA into a powerbomb for 2. Juice box is countered, SANADA & EVIL follow with double teams and the cover gets 2. Magic killer is stopped by Finlay, they dump EVIL and double flapjack SANADA. Finlay takes him up top, and the powerplex connects for 2, Power and Glory baby! They dump EVIL, and the left hand of God misses, EVIL pulls Finlay out as SANDA gets skull end. Juice escapees, hits a spin kick and it breaks down. Missile dropkick by SANADA, skull end follows but Juice counters as SANADA gets it again. He drags Juice to the mat, and then heads up for the moonsault, which eats knees. Finlay & EVIL tag in and they trade strikes center ring. They go crazy fists, backbreaker on EVIL and that gets 2. The last shot follows for a great near fall. EVIL counters the stunner into a fisherman’s buster as both men are down. EVIL fires up, takes Finlay up top and the superplex connects as EVIL follows with a huge lariat for 2. The scorpion deathlock follows, SANADA in and gets skull end on Juice. Juice & Findlay fight, as Finlay makes the ropes. Magic killer on Juice, they look to finish Finlay but he counters and cradles EVIL for 2! Darkness falls now connects for 2. The magic killer follows but Juice makes the save. SANADA dumps him, follows with a plancha, and Finlay hits an STO on EVIL. Finlay fires up and sliced bread is countered, but the stunner, left hand of God and pulp friction follow. Sliced bread on EVIL and that’s finally that! Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. EVIL & SANADA @ 24:05 via pin [****] This was really great, everyone delivered, Finlay really stepped up, we got a fresh winner, and the tag ranks feel like a place Fin-Juice can really thrive. Happy beers for all.

– The babyface tag teams arrive with beers & Zimas (a sponsor) for our winners. Juice cuts the post match promo and calls out the Guerrillas of Destiny. They arrive on the stage as Juice makes the official challenge for WrestleKingdom. The Guerrillas walk off.

2019 WTL Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (13-2), 26pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (13-2), 26pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (12-3), 24pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (11-4), 22pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (9-6), 18pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (9-6), 18pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (9-6), 18pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (8-7), 16pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (8-7), 16pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (6-9), 12pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (6-9), 12pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-11), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (4-11), 8pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (3-12), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (3-12), 6pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (2-13), 4pts.

