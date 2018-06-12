Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.12.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lucha House Party defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick @ 15:05 via pin [***½]

– Akira Tozawa defeated Steve Jobbington @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese @ 10:03 via pin [***¼]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Due to @HideoItami's vicious actions last week, he will not be allowed to compete or appear on tonight's episode of #205Live. @WWENetwork @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/VCkAnRSPRg — 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 13, 2018

– Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick comment on their affiliation, the house party have proclaimed their dominance as a tag team, and now they have evened the numbers with Gulak.

Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, & Gran Metalik : Kalisto brings out a Gulak themed piñata on a leash during the house party’s entrance. Kalisto and Gallagher kick things off as Gallagher grounds the action. Kalisto escapes and dances. He gets arm drags and tags in Dorado. Gallagher fights him off and tags in Kendrick. Dorado takes him down and tags in Kalisto and the lucha work quick tags and triple teams for a near fall on Kendrick. Metalik in and hits a RANA and dropkick. Dorado back in and they work double teams, and Dorado covers for 2. Gulak now tags in and lays in strikes on Dorado. Dorado picks up the pace and hits arm drags, and dumps Gulak and Gallagher. Dorado hits an assisted dive to wipe out the heels. Back in and he covers Gulak for 2. Tag back to Kalisto and Gulak cuts him off, attacking the mask and tags in Gallagher. Kalisto lays in kicks and hits a head scissors. Kendrick with the blind tag, and cuts off Kalisto; the cover gets 2. Clubbing strikes follow, as Kendrick grounds the action. Gulak now hits slams on Kalisto, covering for 2. Kalisto hits a desperation jawbreaker, tries to fight off the heels for the tag, but Kendrick distracts the ref, and Kalisto gets a phantom tag, allowing the heels to take out the other luchas. Gallagher in to continue the heat on Kalisto, Kendrick tags in and hits the big boot for 2. Gulak back in and works a torture rack. He slams Kalisto down and works a half crab/arm lock combo, almost a tequila sunrise. Kendrick tags back in as they continue to isolate Kalisto. Kendrick works him over in the corner, and sets him up top. Kalisto fight he and Gulak off and hits a tornado DDT on Kendrick. Hot tag to Metalik, he runs wild, hitting a super kick and sling blade on Gallagher. The missile dropkick gets 2. Dorado tags in and they work double teams, and Gulak makes the save. Gulak tags in and Dorado fights him off and hits a RANA into a cradle for 2. Gulak cuts him off wit a vicious lariat for 2. Dorado fights off the GU-lock, Gulak gets a roll up with the tights, and the ref sees it and breaks it up. Dorado hits a spin kick for 2. Kendrick tags in and takes out Kalisto and then gets the captain’s hook (after some trouble) but it breaks down. Dorado hits the double lethal injection and the luchas clear the ring and hit dives. Dorado now gets cut of by Kendrick and the captain’s hook and he fights for the ropes, and turns it into a cradle with the tights for the win. Lucha House Party defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick @ 15:05 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun opener, with the match playing off of the established feud, and while Lucha House Party picked up the win, it’s far from over as they had to resort to playing the tricks of their opponents to overcome. They played the styles clash well here, and it delivered.

– Drake Maverick meets with Buddy Murphy. Buddy wants a match with Itami and won’t wrestler until he gets it. Maverick says Ali wants Itami as well, and they will get what they want when Maverick says so.

– Ali cuts a promo about Itami ruining his chance to beat Buddy last week. Ali will face Tony Nese this week.

Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Jobbington : Tozawa works him over with strikes to begin and then stomps the shit out of him. Jobbington tries to fire up but eats kicks and a senton. Jobbington connects with kicks, and forearm strikes. Tozawa hits a RANA after an odd spot where they stopped for no reason. Tozawa hits a missile dropkick, lays in spin kicks and the big time senton from the top finishes it. Akira Tozawa defeated Steve Jobbington @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Tozawa gets a win in a solid squash to get some momentum back after his loss to Itami.

– We get a Lio Rush video package.

– Tony Nese gets in a party pump backstage, and says he will beat Ali tonight to get into the title picture.

– TJP teases becoming a heavyweight and leaving 205 Live in a backstage promo.

Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese : Buddy Murphy is out with Nese, commentary informs us they are training partners. This leads to Ali’s pal & Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander arriving to even the odds. Nese attack at the bell and works over Ali in the corner, laying in body shots. Ali picks up the pace and hits a dropkick and takes Nese to the floor. Ali follows, Buddy distracts him, and Nese attacks. Nese then flings Ali into the post. Back in and Nese covers for 2. Nese continues his attack as Drake Maverick watches on from backstage. Nese now grounds the action, working a body scissors. Ali slowly fights back, but Nese stuns him off the ropes but Ali avoids the moonsault and hits an enziguri and rolling x-factor for 2. Ali lays in strikes but Nese fights off the tornado DDT and they work into a double down. Nese fights to his feet, but Ali hits a dropkick and they work up top. Nese shoves him off and levels him with a lariat, and the Michinoku driver gets 2. Nese lays the boots to Ali in the corner, but Ali cuts off the running Nese with a superkick. Ali up top and Nese rolls to the floor. Ali wipe shim out with a dive as Buddy attacks Cedric and they fight into the ring. Cedric takes him to he floor and follows with a dive as they brawl to he back. Nese now buckle bombs Ali, and the cover gets 2. Nese sets for the running Nese, Ali moves and Nese hits the buckles. Ali hits the tornado DDT and heads up top, and the imploding 450 finishes it. Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese @ 10:03 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event match, with Mustafa Ali getting the win to set up next week’s triple threat. They also kept the issues between Alexander & Murphy brewing, and that can also lead to an Alexander/Ali vs. Nese/Murphy tag match down the line.

– Ali cuts post match promo and says that he wants a triple threat with Buddy & Itami, and he wants it next week. Maverick is interviewed and agrees to the match for next week.

– End Scene.

