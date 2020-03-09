Csonka’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Viking Raiders defeated Hawkins & Ryder @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak @ 14:25 via submission [***¾]

– US Title Match: Champion Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 12:35 via pin [***½]

– Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match: Champions Miz & Morrison won @ 33:00 via pin [***½]

– NO DQ Match: Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles @ 23:10 via pin [**½]

– Raw Tag Tam Title Match: Champions The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy @ 18:25 via pin [***]

– IC Title Handicap Match: Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman @ 8:30 via pin [**]

– Women’s Elimination Chamber #1 Contender’s Match: Shayna Baszler won @ 20:55 via submission [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

The Viking Raiders vs. Hawkins & Ryder : Erik takes early control on Ryder, and then Hawkins with ease. Ryder and Hawkins lightly heel it up, distracting Erik and then taking over with double teams. Hawkins worked over Erik on the floor and Ryder then took the heat in the ring. It didn’t last long as Ivar got the tag, ran wild Erik joined in for more ass kicking as Thor’s hammer finished it. The Viking Raiders defeated Hawkins & Ryder @ 4:30 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid, short, & clean pre-show match, with the right team winning.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak : Gulak takes early control of things, frustrating Bryan until he grounds the action with the half crab. Gulak escapes into a heel hook and they work to the ropes. Gulak talks shit as Bryan smiles and powders. Back in and Bryan grounds things until Gulak counters the Romero special intone of his own. Bryan counters out, lands kicks until they trade strikes and chops. Gulak grounds things, Bryan counters until Gulak quickly cuts him off and targets the neck with a swinging neck breaker for 2. They work the Tiger Mask/Dynamite Kid suplex spot to the floor, and back in, they work into counters as Gulak hits a Saito suplex for 2. Gulak keeps him grounded, focusing on the neck again until Bryan cradles him for 2. The snapdragon suplex also connects for 2. Gulak follows with a German, and another as that gets 2. Gulak maintains control until Bryan hits a desperation lariat. Up top and Gulak hits the inverted superplex into the Gu-lock, Bryan fights and counters into the YES lock with hammer fists and Gulak passes out. Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak @ 14:25 via submission [***¾] This was very good, very basic in its execution, but masterfully worked in parts that played off of the established feud really well, and felt like a fight at times. This was very strong way to kickoff the show, and likely very different than anything else we’ll see on the show.

– Dolph & Roode claim they will win the chamber tag match tonight.

US Title Match: Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo : Vega is at ringside. Andrade rocks him at the bell with the back elbow for 2. Carrillo battles back and dumps him. Back in and the run up head butt follows for 2. Carrillo maintains control until Andrade stuns him off the ropes. Andrade takes over, working the arm and grounding his challenger. This is where I wish Andrade had a secondary, arm based submission as he does a lot of arm work in his matches with no real payoff or threat to it. Andrade peels up the padding on the floor, posts Carrillo and shoots him to the barricades. Carrillo manages to beat the count, but Andrade is right back to the arm. Carrillo battles back, dumping Andrade and back in, follows with kicks, the backbreaker and disaster kick. Andrade cuts him off, slamming him to the buckles but Carrillo battles back and they work up top, trading until Carrillo hits the avalanche RANA for 2. The moonsault misses, Andrade fights back and the double knees connect for 2. Vega peels up the mats on the floor, Andrade dumps Carrillo but he fights off the DDT. The tope follows, and the finish saw Andrade counter the high cross into small package for 2. They traded near falls until Andrade stole it by pulling the tights. Champion Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo @ 12:35 via pin [***½] This was really good and fun, and also played well off of their established rivalry.

– Charly interviews AJ Styles. Styles feels bad for Black, because he has no friends and locks himself in a room, listing to creepy music while sitting all criss cross apple sauce. Gallows & Anderson will be at ringside, and Styles says it’s not fair since Black has to face him.

Smackdown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match: Champions Miz & Morrison vs. The Usos vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day : New Day & The Usos begin, which I feel is smart. Otis dancing to New Day’s music in his chamber was great. They pair off and get right to action, with New Day controlling early on until Big E is cut off. The Usos isolate Kofi until Big E makes the save and we get a stalemate. In next is Lucha House party. They attack, run wild and control with double teams for a near fall. Moonsaults follow and Jey makes the save. Big E cuts them off, dumps them and Kofi attacks. The luchas battle back, posing Big E as Dorado climbs the chamber and onto a pod. Kofi joins him and Metalik as well. They dump Kofi and follow with dives off of it. In next are the champions. They immediately take control, double teaming Dorado and then Metalik in the tree of WHOA. They then double team Jimmy for 2. Jey fights back, but is cut off with double teams. The champions maintain control until Metalik hits an avalanche RANA on Morrison for 2. Kofi makes the big comeback, trouble in paradise is countered and Big E makes the save. Miz cuts him off with kicks until the double team double stomp connects as Morrison makes the save. Heavy Machinery are in next. The big lads run wild, clearing out bodies and smashing the Usos against the cage. They isolate Metalik, and then Big E. The caterpillar follows as Dorado flies off the chamber’s top and wipes everyone out, until Heavy Machinery finishes Metalik @ 17:20. Roode and Dolph are in finally and Heavy Machinery tries to pry the pod open but the champions attack. The heels work them over, as the crowd rallies for Otis. The big lads battle back, Dolph climbs and Tucker follows him up on the pod. He tosses him to Otis and Otis works him over as Tucker hits a dive off of the pod wiping out the Usos & New Day. Roode & Dolph isolate Otis, Otis battles back and the spear misses as he crashes through the pod and to the floor; he’s dead, Jim. Officials check on Otis and Tucker is pissed. He runs wild on Dolph & Roode, gets cutoff and the DDT finishes him @ 23:40. New Day attacks and the big Uce off the pods finish Roode & Dolph @ 24:15. Three teams left and the champions are out numbered here. They get beat down, the Usos attack New Day and pick up near falls. Kofi fights off Jey and climbs the pod. The high cross misses and that leads to Miz & Morrison pinning him @ 29:20. We’re down to the Usos & the champions. They brawl, superkicks from the Uso and that gets 2. They head up top and the splashes eat knees and the champions cradle them for 2. Miz runs them together and the Skull crushing finale gets 2. The figure four follows as Morison hits starship pain but Jimmy makes the save. The champions counter back and steal the win using the ropes. Champions Miz & Morrison won @ 33:00 via pin [***½] While a bit slow and disjointed in the middle, this was an overall really good and fun chamber match, with the champions retaining. The Dolph & Otis feud was continued well, but Otis will have to wait for his revenge.

– Charly interviews Natalya, who comments on Beth Phoenix being RKO’d on Raw. She praises Beth but promises Edge will get revenge non Raw. Tonight, she will unleash her legacy in the chamber. What horrible verbiage, no real person talks this way.

NO DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles : The Good Brothers are at ringside. Not that I want to see it happen, but if it’s no DQ, why don’t the Good Brothers just attack and kicks Black’s ass? Black is so upset about being screwed on Raw and losing his first singles match on WWE TV, they work into a basic back and forth beginning. Black lights him up with kicks until Gallows distracts him allowing Styles to attack his knee and take control. he follows with kendo shots, Black fights that off but gets dropkicked to the floor. He counters the plancha with a knee strike, pulls out a table and Styles cuts him off with chair shots. He edges the chair in the corner and continues to control as he grounds things, attacking the knee. Black fires back, hits a sliding knee strike but Styles counters into the calf killer. Black gets the kendo and uses it to escape. He lights up Styles with kendo shots, but Styles hits a desperation PELE. The slingshot forearm then follows for 2. The brainbuster also gets 2. Styles takes his time, heads up top and Black leaps up with a knee strike to cut him off. Black takes control with a flurry of kicks and strikes, and the springboard moonsault press gets 2. Styles survives the German, counters into ushigoroshi but Black counters a tombstone for 2. Black push kicks him into the chair in the corner, to the floor and by the table they go as Styles attacks his knee and clotheslines Black over a commentary table. Styles clears it off and Black cuts him off and follows with meteora through the table at ringside. Back in and Gallows & Anderson attack, the OC swarms Black and the magic killer follows. They hold him, and UNDERTAKER’s DONG hits. He takes out the OC, chokeslams Styles and disappears allowing Black to hit black mass and win. Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles @ 23:10 via pin [**½] My Taker & Black vs. OC Mania theory looks really good now, because with the booking, a straight up AJ vs. Taker match makes no sense. The match was too long, the middle was a complete slog, and it ended up solid but unspectacular. It’s been hard to accept as I love AJ, but his run of solid but heatless matches continued here, minus that Rollins PPV match that feels like an eternity ago. Surely they could have accomplished this is half the time.

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy : AOP are at ringside. Seth and Dawkins begin, with Seth getting frustrated and tagging out to Murphy. Dawkins continued to control and Ford tags in as double teams follow. Dawkins continues to control, Ford joins back in as they isolate Murphy until Seth gets the tag. The champions take control, until Ford fires up and back, controlling Murphy as he tags in. The champions control, clearing the ring until Seth chop blocks Dawkins. He takes the heat, grounding the action and attacking Dawkins’ knee. Murphy tags back in and continues the attack on the knee. Dawkins makes the tag, Ford runs wild and the standing moonsault follows for 2. The tope connects and AOP attacks as Seth takes he ref. The Viking Raiders arrive, brawl with AOP and For cradles Seth for 2. Seth quickly grounds him, Murphy tags in and maintains control, keeping Ford grounded. Seth back in and Ford fights off Murphy, dumping him and tags in Dawkins. He runs wild on the challengers, hitting corner clotheslines and Ford joins in for double teams for 2. Dawkins back in and Seth counter the doomsday attempt and hits sling blade. Murphy in and they take control with superkicks and pick up a near fall. Dawkins sends Murphy to the corner takes out Seth and Ford’s frog splash connects with knees as Seth counters into a cradle for 2. The challengers follow with double teams, it breaks down and Dawkins takes out Seth on the floor. Murphy keeps fighting, cut off and they workup top as Murphy knocks him off, Dawkins tags in and they all work up top as Seth slides in for a tower of doom. Kevin Owens arrives with popcorn through the crowd, heads to ringside and Seth gets distracted as Kevin throws popcorn at him. Dawkins takes out Seth and then catch a Murphy dive, slamming him to the barricades and back in, Ford hits the frog splash for the win. Champions The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins & Murphy @ 18:25 via pin [***] This was a god tag match that unfortunately did more for advancing Owens vs. Rollins then establishing the Profits as deserving tag team champions.

– Post match, Kevin stuns Seth to stand tall and eat popcorn.

– Sami cuts promo backstage, and says he’s not worried about tonight and mocks Braun. Braun has never gotten to him once and he won’t get those hands tonight. He will go toe to toe with Braun and asks Cesaro & Nak to stay on the apron.

IC Title Handicap Match: Champion Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn : Sami dances around and tags out to Nak. Braun overpowers him, shakes off clotheslines and levels Nak. He dominates Nak, keeps going after Sami and that allows Nak to take Braun’s knee out and Cesaro takes over. Sami tags in and attacks, quickly tags out and Nak grounds Braun with knee strikes. Sami sneaks in while Braun’s down, punishes him and quickly tags in Cesaro, who covers for 2. The heels work quick tags to allow Sami offense, Braun fires up so Sami runs as Nak works a sleeper. Braun fights him off, runs wild and takes out Nak & Cesaro. He clears the ring and Sami attacks. Braun chases, runs fools over and Sami hides under the ring allowing Nak & Cesaro to attack, slamming him to the steps. Kinshasa follows and Braun kicks out. Cesaro’s neutralizer is countered, Braun chases Sami and gets posted. Kinshasa by Nak and Sami hits the assisted helluva and pins Braun. Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman @ 8:30 via pin [**] It was ok, as Braun’s “epic” IC Title run comes to an end. Braun either brings back Nicolas, or kills Sami in 10-seconds at Mania. In shocking news, the team with the advantage won a handicap match in WWE.

Women’s Elimination Chamber #1 Contender’s Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka : Ruby & Natalya start us off. Ruby takes control right away until Natalya sends her into the chamber. The suplex follows as Natalya talks shit and applies a sharpshooter. Ruby escapes, sending her into a pod. She climbs and hits a short senton off the chamber, covering for 2. Ruby follows with an STO, chokes out Natalya as the crowd just doesn’t care. Natalya slams her to he chamber and next in is Sarah. She knees Natalya into a pod, Ruby climbs and Sarah follows her as they work onto a pod. Head butt by Sarah and Natalya powerbombs Ruby onto the flooring. Sarah wipes them out with a high cross and we then get a tower of doom spot. Next in is Shayna. She runs wild and chokes out Sarah, she’s gone @ 7:55. She chokes out Ruby @ 8:10. Way to fuck off with the Riott Squad clash they built up on TV. She kicks the shit out of Natalya in a pod and crushes her with the door several times. Shayna chokes her out @ 9:30. Shayna gets to chill and wait as Asuka talks mad shit to her. Next in is Liv. She fights but Shayna just fucks her up, slamming her to the chamber and pod. Shayna continues to dominate, an lock on the hanging choke on Liv. Liv is done @ 14:52. Asuka is fired the fuck up and finally gets in. They work into counters, Asuka takes her down follows with kicks until Shayna cuts her off and she follows with kicks, Asuka fires back and the Asuka lock follows until Shayna counters but Asuka gets it again. They roll to the flooring and Shayna escapes, attacks Asuka’s injured wrist and chokes her out and follows with kicks. Back to the arm, and the knee strike and choke follows. It’s over. Shayna Baszler won @ 20:55 via submission [***¼] In terms of a match, it was good, but he booking was absolutely great in presenting Shayna as a killer heading into Mania. With this booking and how Becky’s been so annoyingly overconfident, I hoe Shayna goes all Clubber Lang at Mania and just runs through her to make Shayna and set up the Becky redemption story.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 96. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the latest news (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More), review this week’s AEW vs. NXT TV, & preview WWE Elimination Chamber. The show is approximately 90-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (More NXT Japan Speculation, Dark Side of The Ring Returns, More): 2:00

* AEW Dynamite (3.04.20) Review: 22:00

* NXT (3.04.20) Review: 48:45

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:03:25

* WWE Elimination Chamber Preview: 1:07:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.