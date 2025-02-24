CZW 26th Anniversary Show Results: Nick Gage Battles Alex Colon, More

CZW held its 26th Anniversary show on Saturday with Nick Gage in deathmatch action and more. You can see the full results below from the Atlantic City show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Brando Lee, Brew Vallon & Journey Burke def. Chadwick Handyman, J Boujii & Mookie Summers

* Judge Joe Dred def. Jimmy Controversy

* CZW Wired Championship #1 Contenders Match: Juni Underwood def. Samwell Thompson

* Zara Zakher def. Zayda Steel

* EN Bush fought Matt Quay to a no contest

* Undisputed IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Marcus Mathers def. Rich Swann

* CZW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Post Game def. Chris White & Myles Hawkins, The Lost Boys, and Vendetta

* CZW Tag Team Championship Match: Post Game def. Milk Chocolate

* Hardcore Match: Jimmy Lloyd def. Tarzan Duran

* Death Match: Nick Gage def. Alex Colon with help from Rickey Shane Page.