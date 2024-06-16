Damian Priest Loved Angering Fans At WWE Clash at the Castle, Didn’t Know CM Punk Would Be Involved

Damian Priest got a hefty dose of boos by beating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Champions, and he appreciated being able to anger the Scottish crowd. Priest defeated McIntyre with an assist from CM Punk at Saturday’s PPV in Scotland, and he spoke during the post-show press event about getting the reaction to his win. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc and Fightful):

On the negative in-person reaction to the win: “I think this was my favorite [crowd] just for the fact that they wanted me to lose so bad and I won. There is no better feeling than somebody telling you you can’t do something and then shoving it down their throat. To me, this is — so far — my favorite place.”

On people calling him a transitional champion: “Again, more things to shove down people’s throats. Before I was a champ, ‘You can’t do it,’ I did it. ‘You can’t hold it,’ I held it. ‘You can’t beat Drew in Scotland,’ I did it. He called me a paper champion, he said I couldn’t beat him. Everybody thought I was going to lose. Damian Priest is the World Heavyweight Champion, the face of Monday Night Raw. Against all odds, against all hate, I’m the champ and I’m going to continue being the champ.”

On CM Punk’s involvement in the match: “Number one, I didn’t even know he was here. I had no idea that he was gonna get involved. I found out literally as I was walking out and I saw him with the referee t-shirt on and then I was told in the back what happened. As far as him being back, it’s fine. He’s a huge star. We all know his accolades. We all know his resume. So when he’s back healthy if he can perform still at that high level and he earns his way, I would love to share that ring with him, but he’s gonna have to earn it because I am the World Champion.”