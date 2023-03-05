Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Dan Lambert recalled a time in which he made The Rock cry over an old title belt he owned.

He said: “I actually had the first title The Rock ever held for a while, which was the USWA Tag Title. And he came to our gym to film some reality show he was doing — MMA-related — and I actually gave him that belt. And he was like in tears getting that first belt. It meant that much to him.”

The Rock wrestled in USWA as Flex Kavana in the summer of 1996, where he won the tag titles twice with Bart Sawyer. He went to the WWF right after and became Intercontinental champion in February 1997.