wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
WWE 24/7 Championship Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Ten Count and discussed Seth Rollins recently making a negative comment about her while doing commentary on RAW. Rollins said that Theory has a better shot of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, as opposed to cashing in on him (Rollins currently holds the United States Title). Brooke took exception to the comment, first tweeting:

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”D

She followed it up on Ten Count by noting how hard she works and addressing the situation in more detail.

On the criticism from Seth Rollins: “I’ve taken it many times, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don’t see what I do behind the scenes, right? It’s always about an opportunity and I’m waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do, but behind the scenes, I’m working 24/7. I’m in the ring here, I’m working out at the gym, I do boxing classes, I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything, I’m doing it all and never missed a day of work, ever. I’ve had deaths in the family, I’ve showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity. I really do. People, they always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what’s on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes and I promise you I’m the hardest working woman and I said talk is cheap because I have that aggression. I have that pent up anger inside that I’m just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me, I can do it.”

On if she’s talked with Seth Rollins about his comment: “No I have not. It was funny, because we were talking backstage before all this happened, I had a match on Main Event, and everything was great, he said you did awesome, I like this, I like that, everything like that, compliments. Then that night I’m scrolling on Twitter and I was like, wait a second here, we were just talking. And again, maybe, Seth and I are good friends, I absolutely love Becky too, maybe he didn’t mean it in the way I took it, but it was just that time and place too because a couple of months ago, as I said, Corey Graves, before that, Sam Roberts, so it was just, and maybe the way that the source quoted it, too.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit NBC Ten Count with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

