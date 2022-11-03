Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Ten Count and discussed Seth Rollins recently making a negative comment about her while doing commentary on RAW. Rollins said that Theory has a better shot of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, as opposed to cashing in on him (Rollins currently holds the United States Title). Brooke took exception to the comment, first tweeting:

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”D

She followed it up on Ten Count by noting how hard she works and addressing the situation in more detail.

On the criticism from Seth Rollins: “I’ve taken it many times, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don’t see what I do behind the scenes, right? It’s always about an opportunity and I’m waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do, but behind the scenes, I’m working 24/7. I’m in the ring here, I’m working out at the gym, I do boxing classes, I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything, I’m doing it all and never missed a day of work, ever. I’ve had deaths in the family, I’ve showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity. I really do. People, they always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what’s on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes and I promise you I’m the hardest working woman and I said talk is cheap because I have that aggression. I have that pent up anger inside that I’m just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me, I can do it.”

On if she’s talked with Seth Rollins about his comment: “No I have not. It was funny, because we were talking backstage before all this happened, I had a match on Main Event, and everything was great, he said you did awesome, I like this, I like that, everything like that, compliments. Then that night I’m scrolling on Twitter and I was like, wait a second here, we were just talking. And again, maybe, Seth and I are good friends, I absolutely love Becky too, maybe he didn’t mean it in the way I took it, but it was just that time and place too because a couple of months ago, as I said, Corey Graves, before that, Sam Roberts, so it was just, and maybe the way that the source quoted it, too.”

