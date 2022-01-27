wrestling / News

Danhausen Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Signs With Company

January 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen is All Elitehausen, making his debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite and signing with the company. During Wednesday night’s show, the ROH alumnus made his first AEW appearance during Adam Cole’s Lights Out match with Orange Cassidy. Danhausen appeared and performed a very evil gesture before backing away and leaving.

Tony Khan announced following Danhausen’s appearance that he has signed with the company, giving him the “All Elite” graphic treatment as you can see below. Danhausen underwent surgery for a broken tibia and fibia in early November.

