Danhausen Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Signs With Company
Danhausen is All Elitehausen, making his debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite and signing with the company. During Wednesday night’s show, the ROH alumnus made his first AEW appearance during Adam Cole’s Lights Out match with Orange Cassidy. Danhausen appeared and performed a very evil gesture before backing away and leaving.
Tony Khan announced following Danhausen’s appearance that he has signed with the company, giving him the “All Elite” graphic treatment as you can see below. Danhausen underwent surgery for a broken tibia and fibia in early November.
What the heck!? Is that @DanhausenAD ???
It’s @adamcolepro vs. @orangecassidy in a LIGHTS OUT MATCH here at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!o pic.twitter.com/D1PRm9J9nG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
He has arrived! @DanhausenAD is ALL ELITE!#AEWDynamite #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/gI0PyeCjJz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2022
