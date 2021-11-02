wrestling / News
Danhausen Set For Surgery After Leg Injury, Mance Warner Undergoes Successful Surgery
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
As previously noted, both Danhausen and Mance Warner were injured at a Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee show on Sunday, with Danhausen suffering a broken tibia and fibia. He has since provided an update on the injury.
Danhausen took to Twitter to reveal that he will have surgery on Friday and “have an inanimate rod placed in he leg,” while Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Warner underwent successful surgery on Monday for his own injury.
On behalf on 411, we would like to wish both Danhausen and Warner a speedy recovery.
You can view Danhausen’s tweet below.
Danhausen has to get surgeryhausen on Friday. Going to have an inanimate rod placed in his leg. pic.twitter.com/pn3R6YekTR
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status
- Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company
- Ahmed Johnson Says D’Lo Brown Was ‘Dangerous’ In the Ring, Recalls Goldust Kiss Segment
- AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More