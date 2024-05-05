– Fightful Select has more backstage details on who is currently overseeing the main television production and presentation for WWE NXT. According to the report, Line Producer Brian Fadem is the one who has filled the gap in terms of NXT’s overall television production that was previously overseen by Kevin Dunn.

Currently, Lee Fitting is the one overseeing the television and production side for the main WWE roster, while Fadem heads up the NXT side. Fightful Select notes that Fadem “hit the ground running” when taking his new role. One sources said on Fitting, “It was like he picked up someone else’s tools, cleaned them off and used them like they were new again.”

Additionally, NXT talents reportedly informed Fightful that Fadem is more open to taking suggestions from talent on camera shots and other factors of production. This contrasts to Dunn’s style, who was reportedly restricting the creativity of NXT’s production side.

Also, it’s said there are other names iN NXT who are learning the lead production role as well. Fadem was reportedly not the lead producer for the April 30 edition of NXT TV. It was another individual who was said to be learning the role of lead producer for NXT, but the individual was not named.