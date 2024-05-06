Luke Gallows Gives His Impression of Bad Luck Fale, Calls Him A ‘Modern Day Haku’

In the latest episode of Talk’n Shop (via Fightful), Luke Gallows gave his first impression of NJPW’s Bad Luck Fale, who he called a ‘modern day Haku.’ The two were in Bullet Club together during Gallows’ time there.

He said: “When I got to Japan, I said, ‘Look at this monster.’ At the time, he was getting push for the Intercontinental Title. I don’t know how the trajectory went after that, but now I almost feel like, I don’t know if you’ll ever see Bad Luck Fale in WWE because, I remember this over a decade ago, we would sit and talk about being entrepreneurs, as well as pro wrestlers, and what you can do on the side and how you would run a business. All these things we thought we were geniuses at. Now, you pop on Fale’s social media and he’s got restaurants, wrestling dojos, promotions, I think he sells cars on the side. He’s a full-blown businessman. I don’t know if the drive for him is as strong as it used to be. I think he’s in New Zealand and has built his own culture and following. Maybe, in his eyes, he doesn’t need that. […] I used to think of Fale as a modern-day Haku. He could have been the big burly Umaga-type character in WWE.”

Karl Anderson added: “I think Fale’s time would have been when we all left in 2016. Not saying he’s past his time, just saying that would have been the closest time, in 2016, 17, or 18. If we ever have the opportunity to have me, you, Tama, AJ [AJ Styles], Ferg [Finn Balor], Cody [Cody Rhodes], Fale, there is a fanbase that would pop for that. Do I think Fale will? No. I don’t think he wants to. I think he’s busy.“