Danhausen, Mance Warner Injured at NGW: Tennessee Show

Both Danhausen and Mance Warner were injured at a Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee show on Sunday. Sunday night’s show, titled Nightmare in the Old City, saw Danhausen suffer a broken ankle during his tag team match alongside WARHORSE against the Renegades of Flight. The Evil One posted a picture of himself at the hospital, as well as an X-ray of the break.

Look at Danhausens broken skeleton 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yjEiTx2sZ6 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2021

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that in addition to Danhausen, Warner suffered an ankle injury during a match in which he was set to face Dirty Dango (fka Fandango). Warner also reportedly went to the hospital and his apparently looks more serious. Warner was also seen grabbing his knee.

Warner was just released from his MLW contract.