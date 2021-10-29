Mance Warner Released From MLW Contract

Mance Warner’s MLW days are at an end, as he has been released from his contract. SEScoops reports that Warner has procured his release from the company, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner has been retweeting messages about his release.

Warner confirmed in December of last year that he had requested his release from MLW, saying at the time:

”Well, I think people have seen that before on the dirt sheets out there. Old Mancer did ask for his release from MLW, but you’ve seen that on dirt sheets, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now. It is what it is.”

MLW has released several talent this week in Bu Du Kao, Beastman, Leo Brien, and Jordan Oliver. The releases are being done because the company is looking to run shorter events. MLW reportedly had more talent than they could potentially use, and the decision was made to release talents rather than lock them down to contracts and not use them.