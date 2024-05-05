Spoiler On Plans For WWE QR Code Reveal

A new report has a spoiler for the plans around WWE’s current run of QR codes and what they will reveal. As has been reported, WWE has been having screen glitches on TV show QR codes leading to mysterious videos similar to the “White Rabbit” bits that preceded Bray Wyatt’s return. PWInsider reports that, as expected, the codes are leading to the arrival of a stable playing off the Wyatt elements.

According to the site, the group is currently set to consist of Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. There is no confirmation of which role each character will be playing and WWE can of course make changes to the lineup up to their debut, but this the current group lineup.

No word on when the group will finally debut.