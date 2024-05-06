Details On WWE’s Plans For Future Wrestlemanias Prior To Endeavor Merger

PWInsider reports that WWE had several cities picked out as potential Wrestlemania locations prior to Endeavor buying the company and merging it with UFC. Under TKO, WWE announced over the weekend that Wrestlemania 41 will take place in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

When John Saboor was the EVP of Special Events, WWE had been looking at New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando as possible locations for future events. Saboor left the company last year and now works for Full Sail University in Florida.

At one point, Minneapolis made a “major bid” to get Wrestlemania, which was said to be “extremely likely” before Endeavor acquired the company. At that point, Endeavor wanted Las Vegas, as they felt it was a better market, especially due to the relationship with UFC.

Orlando and New Orleans are said to not be “guaranteed locks” for future events. TKO will consider Wrestlemania locations based on how much money they can get from rights fees and governments bidding on the event. So, for example, if London does want Wrestlemania, and can provide the money, Nick Khan will likely consider it.