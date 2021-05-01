In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Daniel Bryan discussed Kenny Omega, Omega’s mind for wrestling, their memorable PWG match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Daniel Bryan on coming up with the idea for their memorable PWG match: “So one, you’d have to think that Kenny Omega then isn’t the Kenny Omega now. I think if we did that now, if you booked Daniel Bryan vs. Kenny Omega or Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega, and we gave them the John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt bit, it wouldn’t fly. People wouldn’t be happy. But at the time, he was substantially lesser-known than he is now. I remember, we were at a hotel, and I don’t know if he floated the idea of something or not and then we started riffing about like this thing. And I laughed it off and he was like ‘No, what if we do it?’ And I was like, ‘What are you saying to me?”

On Omega’s mind for the business: “I have a lot of respect for Kenny Omega. And it’s not just the great matches he’s put on. It’s also that he looks at wrestling differently than anybody else. When you look at say, the Young Bucks, who you’d think of in a similar vein. You can see where the Young Bucks take on wrestling is. It’s like a take off – a genius take off – of the wrestling they loved when they were younger and mimicking it but also evolving from that and evolving from the takes from that. That’s why I think it resonates with so many people, the way that they wrestle. Kenny, it doesn’t have a previous evolution point. It’s just these completely new things that have entered his head that he’s daring to try.”

On finally agreeing to do the PWG match with Omega: “So, when I finally agreed to do it, it was like, you know. I just remember getting to the back – I don’t remember anything else about the match. Like I don’t know if the rest of it was good, I don’t know anything about it. I just remember the John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt bit. And the crowd, I wasn’t convinced it would work. I was like ‘Do people still even know that song?’ And we did it and they went nuts for it. Yeah, I loved it.”

