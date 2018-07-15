Daniel Bryan Rumored to Have Signed New WWE Deal

– Twitter user TicketDrew and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claiming Daniel Bryan has signed a new contract with WWE. Previously, Bryan’s contract was slated to expire on September 1. You can check out Drew Sapp’s tweets below.

As previously reported, Daniel Bryan revealed in a recent interview that “there’s a good chance I’ll re-sign [with WWE],” when speaking on his contract status. To be fair, no other reputable source has reported on this news yet. So, take this news for what it’s worth and with an extremely large grain of salt.

Bryan is a done deal. #WWE — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 15, 2018