– During a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted ahead of last Sunday’s AEW Revolution event, Daniel Garcia discussed his relationship with Matt Menard, aka Daddy Magic. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on getting support from Daddy Magic: “Having somebody like Daddy Magic as part of your life is priceless. Somebody who has an unconditional love, unconditional care for you, somebody who is unwavering in his relationship with you, like he is by your side literally no matter what. Through the ups, through the downs, and I think everybody has a friend like Matt Menard, or I hope everybody has a friend like Matt Menard. I hope they’re blessed enough to have someone like him.”

On having full trust and belief in Daddy Maggic: “In a business where there’s a bunch of negativity and a lot of backstabbing and a lot of looking out for people trying to take your spot, he is somebody I have full trust and belief in that he will be by my side no matter what, and he will always look out me, and I will always look out for him.”

At AEW Revolution, Christian Cage defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the TNT Championship. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view.