Daniel Rodimer Running In Texas Republican Primary For House of Representatives

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WWE wrestler Daniel Rodimer has filed to be in the Texas Republican primary for a seat in the US House of Representatives. Rodimer previously attempted to get a seat in Nevada but lost. He filed for Texas on March 3, which was the last day possible.

He claimed that he was urged to run for the seat by the Trump family and Senator Ted Cruz. The seat is located in the Fort Worth area, where he is planning to move and is currently looking for houses. He decided to leave Las Vegas after his loss in the November election. The seat was previously held by Ron Wright, who passed away, which means there is a special election to seat a replacement. Wright’s widow is one of the candidates.

Rodimer also previously failed to win a race in Nevada in 2018. He was previously endorsed by Donald Trump and Cruz last year.