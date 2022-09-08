wrestling / News
Danny Limelight Says He Is Now A Free Agent
September 8, 2022
In a post on Twitter, Danny Limelight revealed that he is currently a free agent. Limelight previously wrestled for AEW before signing a deal with MLW. While with the latter company, he became a tag team champion.
He wrote: “I’m Officially a Free Agent. Where to Next”
I’m Officially a Free Agent. Where to Next 👀
— Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) September 8, 2022
