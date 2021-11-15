Danny Limelight On Working With Konnan, How His Background Shaped His Persona

Danny Limelight recently spoke with Jon Alba about his experiences working with Konnan and more. The MLW star appeared on Alba’s One on One, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how his background shaped his character: “I tell people the two best characteristics I have in wrestling is that I can wrestle any style with anybody. I can talk on the microphone and sell a match. I think that comes from the performance side of things that I learned in acting school, things that I learned in the military, and being able to be a motivational speaker. So all that stuff, it comes hand in hand and it all has benefited my career so far.”

On working with Konnan: “When he contacted me for LAX, it was a no-brainer for me. Not only because it was Konnan, and not only because it was LAX, but for the simple fact that what being with Konnan meant, and what being part of LAX meant and it meant that I could represent for my culture. It meant that I could represent my flag. It meant that I could show my daughter that her heritage is strong and that we’re on TV in a positive light, and not in a negative light. I feel like growing up back in the day, Latinos were displayed on TV as the bad guys. The villains. The gang members. Stuff like that. So it’s cool seeing us being given the opportunity to just represent Puerto Rico and represent Latin Americans in a positive way to show them that no matter where they come from, no matter what environment they were brought up in, that they can go and achieve whatever their heart desires if they put the work in and they’re passionate about it.”