Various News: DaParty Reunites For Betty White Tribute, Adam Scherr & EC3 Set For Dubai Show

– DaParty got back together for a Betty White tribute in honor of the late icon’s birthday on Monday. Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze got together on what would have been White’s 100th birthday to record a special song for her, and you can see a pic of the quartet below:

Happy birthday #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/Z9EYcbJxpb — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) January 17, 2022

– CBS Sports reports that Adam Scherr and EC3 are set to compete for the new promotion U.A.E. United Wrestling Nation in March. The site reports that the two will be competing for the Dubai-based company for their debut show on March 7th.

The event is being billed as “the biggest wrestling event in the Middle East.”