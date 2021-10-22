wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Ratings, Viewership Down For XPW Episode
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on Rob Black’s XPW promotion. The show notched 109,000 viewers on VICE TV, and that’s down from the 135,000 viewers from the previous edition on the late Luna Vachon.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dark Side of the Ring posted a 0.05 rating, which is also down from the 0.06 rating for the prior episode.
The show finished No. 112 on cable on Thursday.
Next week’s season finale will detail the infamous WWE Steroid Trials in the mid-1990s.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage
- Tyler Breeze On Building DaParty Bond With Xavier Woods, Cesaro, & Adam Cole, How It Came Together
- WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
- Revisiting ‘Who Should Dethrone Roman Reigns’ After WWE Crown Jewel