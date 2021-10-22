Dark Side of the Ring Ratings, Viewership Down For XPW Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on Rob Black’s XPW promotion. The show notched 109,000 viewers on VICE TV, and that’s down from the 135,000 viewers from the previous edition on the late Luna Vachon.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dark Side of the Ring posted a 0.05 rating, which is also down from the 0.06 rating for the prior episode.

The show finished No. 112 on cable on Thursday.

Next week’s season finale will detail the infamous WWE Steroid Trials in the mid-1990s.