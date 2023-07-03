wrestling / News
Passing of Darren Drozdov Gets Mainstream Coverage, Droz’s Family Sets Up Scholarship Fund
As previously reported, former WWE wrestler Darren ‘Droz’ Drosdov passed away at the age of 54 this past Friday due to natural causes. The story has since been picked up by both the New York Times and the NFL.
In addition to that, Drozdov’s family has announced that they are setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at his alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. They are asking for donations to the fund instead of flowers or other donations.
