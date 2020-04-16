wrestling / News
Dash Wilder Files New Trademark That May Reveal The Revival’s New Name
Cash Wheeler, the former Dash Wilder in WWE, filed a new trademark for ‘Fear the Revolt’ on April 10, which seems to indicate that the Revival will be going by The Revolt in the future. The trademark is for:
“G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
