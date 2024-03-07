DDP on Not Appearing on Camera at AEW Revolution, Credits Sting for Helping His Career

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was in attendance at last weekend’s AEW Revolution event in support of Sting for his former WCW colleague’s final match. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, DDP discussed the event and not appearing on camera. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on not appearing on camera at AEW Revolution: “He’s one of the most recognizable names at the tippy-top of the list and a good friend of mine. I didn’t want to be on-camera and all of that, because I got a good relationship with WWE now (…) so I didn’t want to do that, but I wanted to be there for Sting.”

DDP on how a match he had with Sting in January 1996 helped alter the course of his career: “It was 1996, January 24 and I’m with him in a match on “Nitro.” I walk in the locker room and he’s like ‘What do you want to do?’ And you’ll see right away, I have him go for the Scorpion Deathlock and I get to the ropes.”

On Sting’s retirement: “I was happy he retired too, because you keep doing it as you go and you pay the price later.”