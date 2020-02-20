wrestling / News

Dealer’s Choice Match Added To ROH 18th Anniversary Show

February 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH 18th Anniversary

Ring of Honor has announced that a ‘Dealer’s Choice’ match has been added to the ROH 18th Anniversary show on March 13. The winner will get a title shot of their choosing. It features Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Bateman. It happens at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH 18th Anniversary, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading