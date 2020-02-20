wrestling / News
Dealer’s Choice Match Added To ROH 18th Anniversary Show
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced that a ‘Dealer’s Choice’ match has been added to the ROH 18th Anniversary show on March 13. The winner will get a title shot of their choosing. It features Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Bateman. It happens at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.
Signed for ROH’s 18th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas March 13th…
-DEALER’S CHOICE-@DannyMaff1 vs. @shane216taylor vs. @tylerbateman666 vs. @KennyKingPb2
Winner gets a title shot of his choice!
🎟Tickets: https://t.co/vnoywABuzT
Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/3moxMeo7tk
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 20, 2020
