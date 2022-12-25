wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wants a Casket Match With Mickie James
Mickie James is on her Last Rodeo, and Deonna Purrazzo has an idea for a match with her fellow Impact star. James is set to put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace at Impact Hard to Kill, but Purrazzo wants to be the one to end James’ career. Speaking with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Purrazzo talked about her idea for a Casket Match with James and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On wanting a casket match with James: “Every time I’m in the ring with Mickie, I end up yelling I’m gonna kill you… I’m gonna kill you. And I think a casket match would be really symbolic.”
On Knockouts doing hardcore stipulation matches: “There’s such a legacy that comes with [being an IMPACT Wrestling Knockout], and I think continuing to push the boundaries and do things like a Texas Deathmatch, do things like the first ever Knockouts pay-per-view main event… If my co-workers succeed, I succeed. If my best friends succeed and the people I love succeed, I’m succeeding through watching them.”
